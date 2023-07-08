Breaking: Top-10 fighter being targeted to replace Henry Cejudo against Marlon Vera at UFC 292

No. 6 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera was initially scheduled to face former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 292. However, 'Triple C' pulled out of the contest shortly after the bout was announced owing to a shoulder injury.

Now, UFC is targeting perennial top bantamweight Pedro Munhoz to replace the former champion as Vera's opponent in Boston. Munhoz is currently the No. 10 ranked fighter in the division.

'The Young Punisher' boasts a record of 20-7-0 and 2 NC (no contest) and holds wins over elite competition, including former champion Cody Garbrandt, the No. 7 ranked Rob Font.

Although he is 2-4-0 and 1 NC in his last seven outings, all his recent losses have come against big names like Aljamain Sterling, Dominick Cruz, Jose Aldo, and Frankie Edgar. In his last fight at UFC on ESPN 44, he secured a unanimous decision win against Chris Gutierrez.

Marlon Vera would be desperately looking for a win against Munhoz at UFC 292 to keep his title dreams alive after his dominant 4-fight unbeaten run was cut short by Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN 43. 'Chito' holds an impressive record of 20 wins against eight losses and one draw.

The UFC 292 fight card will be headlined by the bantamweight title clash between Aljamain Sterling and the No. 2 ranked contender, Sean O'Malley, against whom Vera already holds a win.

Marlon Vera details Sean O'Malley's chances against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Marlon Vera is not convinced by past opponent Sean O'Malley's abilities to triumph over reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, the Ecuadorian shared his thoughts about the upcoming title clash saying:

"Skill-wise, based on opponents and based on fights, I would say no [Sean O'Malley won't beat Aljamain Sterling], but you know the guy is going to come and fight. He has power in his hands. He moves well, so let's see how he can handle himself with somebody putting pressure on him and trying to get a hold of him, maybe he catches him before that happens."

Catch Marlon Vera's comments below:

Per Vera, if both he and O'Malley get their hands raised at UFC 292, he will most likely get an immediate title shot against 'Sugar' given their history.

