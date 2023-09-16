Breaking: UFC 294 receives exciting addition with Javid Basharat set to take on bantamweight vet

The highly-anticipated UFC 294 fight card has reportedly received yet another exciting addition to its lineup. The UFC 294 event is booked to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 21, 2023.

The card will be headlined by a rematch between reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The first clash between Russia's Makhachev and Brazil's Oliveira witnessed the Russian fighter win via second-round submission and capture the lightweight belt.

The UFC 294 co-headlining matchup features another intriguing clash between former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa and the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. Their middleweight matchup is believed to have major title implications.

Furthermore, MMA journalist Marcel Dorff has now highlighted that UFC bantamweight Javid Basharat has also been roped in to compete at the event in a fight against Victor Henry. The news regarding the Basharat-Henry bantamweight bout was first reported by MMA Kings. Dorff's tweet about the same read as follows:

"Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) will fight Victor Henry (@VictorHenryMMA) at #UFC294 on October 21st. (first rep. @mma_kings) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2023"

Presently, Javid Basharat boasts a professional MMA record of 14 victories and 0 defeats. The unbeaten bantamweight made his MMA debut in April 2016 and competed at a DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) event in October 2021.

The Afghanistan-born UK fighter's main roster UFC debut transpired in March 2022. Since joining the UFC's main roster, he's amassed a 3-0 record in the organization. The 28-year-old Basharat's most recent fight ended with him defeating Mateus Mendonca via unanimous decision in January 2023.

On the other hand, Javid Basharat's UFC 294 opponent, the 36-year-old Victor Henry (23-6 MMA), is 2-1 in his last three fights. Henry's coming off a split-decision win against Tony Gravely in March 2023. The consensus is that a win for Basharat over the relatively more experienced Henry could provide a huge impetus to the undefeated 135-pounder's career.