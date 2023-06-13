BREAKING: UFC continues brutal roster cut as Braxton Smith becomes latest fighter to be released

The UFC has taken steps to trim its roster by releasing more than 15 fighters from various weight divisions. Adding to the list of those let go is Braxton Smith, a heavyweight fighter who has now been removed from the promotion.

UFC Roster Watch @UFCRosterWatch Fighter removed: Braxton Smith Fighter removed: Braxton Smith ❌ Fighter removed: Braxton Smith

Braxton Smith's recent release carries an intriguing twist due to the circumstances surrounding his arrival in the promotion. Despite joining just last month, Smith's short-notice debut at UFC 288 resulted in a TKO loss against Parker Porter, making his brief stint all the more noteworthy.

'A Beautiful Monster' boasts an overall career record of 5 wins and 2 losses, with his sole UFC appearance resulting in defeat. Additionally, Smith holds the distinction of being a former Peak Fighting heavyweight champion.

Fans react to UFC's decision to release Braxton Smith

Fans expressed their sentiments as the UFC persists in making sweeping roster cuts, with Braxton Smith becoming the latest fighter to face release from the promotion.

Combat sports journalist Alex Behunin remarked:

"Pain."

Another user @Jimbo_J_ stated:

"We never got Braxton vs Barnett in the battle of the chunky flyweights... "💔

Jimbo J @Jimbo_J_ @UFCRosterWatch We never got Braxton vs Barnett in the battle of the chunky flyweights... @UFCRosterWatch We never got Braxton vs Barnett in the battle of the chunky flyweights... 💔 https://t.co/wrpNdREr1v

@JLuizza reacted:

"That’s what happens when you run out of gas in 1 min flat and then don’t know what ground game is or stand ups or literally anything besides striking lmao."

Jerry Luizza @JLuizza @UFCRosterWatch That’s what happens when you run out of gas in 1 min flat and then don’t know what ground game is or stand ups or literally anything besides striking lmao @UFCRosterWatch That’s what happens when you run out of gas in 1 min flat and then don’t know what ground game is or stand ups or literally anything besides striking lmao

@TheHalfricanMMA took a jab at the release:

"End of an era. My GOAT tbh."

Social media user @TripleB_YSJ remarked:

"I think he was bought in to rejuvenate Parker Porters career."

@RX_MMA_06 commented:

"Another W Cut."

@p4pGOATT reacted:

"Don’t worry he’s going after Francis [Ngannou]."

@shadow_imperium criticized Smith's promotional debut performance:

"Dumba** gassed in like the first minute of the fight." 💀

@MPersellin70 remarked:

"Damn a guy like Braxton smith comes in on 4 days notice the least you could do is do him the courtesy of giving him at least one fight with a full camp before cutting him. Hell id say the same about Jesse Butler, gotta give props to the short notice guys who come in clutch."

Max Persellin @MPersellin70 @mma_orbit @UFCRosterWatch Damn a guy like Braxton smith comes in on 4 days notice the least you could do is do him the courtesy of giving him at least one fight with a full camp before cutting him. Hell id say the same about Jesse Butler, gotta give props to the short notice guys who come in clutch @mma_orbit @UFCRosterWatch Damn a guy like Braxton smith comes in on 4 days notice the least you could do is do him the courtesy of giving him at least one fight with a full camp before cutting him. Hell id say the same about Jesse Butler, gotta give props to the short notice guys who come in clutch

Poll : 0 votes