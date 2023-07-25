BREAKING: UFC Paris gets even more exciting with this new lightweight matchup

UFC Paris Fight Night is set to make a triumphant return to France, marking the promotion's second visit to the 'City of Light' within a year.

Following the memorable main event from the previous year, which saw Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa deliver an epic showdown, fans can expect nothing less than an equally exhilarating atmosphere this time around.

The anticipation is building for another evening at Accor Arena on Saturday, September 2, as 'Bon Gamin' gears up to face Serghei Spivac in the main event.

As per combat sports journalist Marcel Dorff's recent reports, the UFC Paris fight card will now include an exciting lightweight matchup between Nasrat Haqparast and Sam Patterson:

"BREAKING. Lightweight fight added to #UFCParis. Nasrat Haqparast (@Nasrat_mma) returns to Paris. He takes on Sam Patterson on September 2nd in the Accor Arena."

After suffering defeats to Dan Hooker and Bobby Green, Haqparast ended a two-fight losing streak by securing a victory against John Makdessi in Paris last year. The 27-year-old German-Afghan fighter holds a 6-4 UFC record.

On the other hand, Patterson's debut in the promotion didn't go as planned, as he faced a devastating knockout by Yanal Ashmoz at UFC 286. 'The Future's' professional record stands at 10-2-1.

The current UFC Paris fight roster on September 2 also includes:

Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot

William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Rhys McKee vs. Ange Loosa