BREAKING: Exciting featherweight matchup added to UFC Paris in September

The UFC Paris Fight Night is set to electrify the Accor Arena on Saturday, September 2.

The main event of the evening will be an explosive clash between heavyweight contenders, Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac.

According to the latest reports from combat sports journalist Marcel Dorff, a featherweight bout between William Gomis and Lucas Almeida has been recently confirmed and added to the UFC Paris lineup.

Check out Dorff's tweet below:

Both Gomis and Almeida are set to make their third appearance in the UFC, bringing an impressive level of experience to their scheduled bout. Gomis, with a remarkable professional record of 12-2, carries the momentum of an astounding 10-fight win streak.

Almeida, on the other hand, experienced a setback in 2021 when his 12-fight win streak was halted during 'Dana White's Contender Series'. Currently holding a professional record of 14-2, the Brazilian fighter aims to bounce back and reclaim his winning ways.

The UFC Paris event will also witness the debut of Rose Namajunas in the women's flyweight division, as she goes head-to-head against Manon Fiorot. The former strawweight champion will make her first appearance since losing the title to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 in May 2022. 'Thug' had secured consecutive victories in title fights against the current 115-pound champion, Zhang Weili, prior to her title loss.

Poll : 0 votes