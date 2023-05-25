Breaking: UFC planning event in Atlantic City, New Jersey towards the end of 2023

In an exciting development for fight fans, the UFC is making plans to hold a highly anticipated event in Atlantic City, New Jersey, towards the end of 2023.

While details are still being finalized, it is highly likely that the event will be a thrilling Fight Night, showcasing a lineup of top-tier fighters ready to leave it all inside the octagon:

"🚨| The UFC are targeting a December event to be held in Atlantic City, NJ. More than likely a Fight Night but not 100% confirmed.[per @JakeNoeckerMMA]."

Atlantic City has long been a popular destination for combat sports, known for its vibrant atmosphere and passionate fans.

While the specific date and fight card is yet to be officially confirmed, fans can expect an action-packed night featuring a mix of rising stars and established veterans of the promotion. The promotion has a reputation for delivering unforgettable matchups and electrifying performances, and this upcoming event in Atlantic City promises to be no exception.

A look back at UFC 31: A spectacular night of Fights in Atlantic City

Back in time to May 4, 2001, the promotion delivered an action-packed event that would go down in history as UFC 31. Held at the prestigious Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, fight fans were treated to an unforgettable night of MMA excellence.

The highlight of the evening was the highly anticipated heavyweight title bout between Randy Couture and Pedro Rizzo. The clash between these two warriors had fans on the edge of their seats, eager to witness who would emerge victorious. Couture, known for his relentless determination, faced off against Rizzo's formidable striking abilities. The fight proved to be a thrilling showdown that showcased the heart and skill of both fighters.

In addition to the heavyweight championship fight, the fight night featured other noteworthy matchups. One of the standout bouts was the welterweight title fight between Pat Miletich and Carlos Newton, which added another layer of excitement to the event.

Fans also witnessed the emergence of future UFC Welterweight Champion Matt Serra, as well as the professional debut of the legendary B.J. Penn, who went on to become a multi-divisional champion.

The significance of the event extended beyond the thrilling fights. This event marked the implementation of reformed weight classes, aligning with the current standard weight divisions under the newly established Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.

UFC President Dana White has often hailed the fight event as one of the greatest fight cards in history. The main event, along with the notable bout between Matt Serra and Shonie Carter, which featured the infamous back-fist finish, contributed to the event's legendary status.

