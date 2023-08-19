BREAKING: UFC Vegas 79 loses key fight due to medical clearance issues

UFC Vegas 79 misses out on a key fight due to medical clearance issues. A middleweight bout added to the card between Cody Durden and Bruno Silva will no longer feature the two competitors, according to freelance MMA journalist Marcel Dorff. He took to his X account and posted:

"Durden out. Unfortunate news. Cody Durden is not medically cleared to fight on September 23rd against Bruno Silva. The fight is cancelled for #UFCVegas79. No word on a possible replacement at the moment."

Cody Durden had revealed on his X account that he would take on Bruno Silva at the UFC Fight Night Event on September 23, 2023. Durden has now been ruled out of the card because he failed to get medical clearance to compete.

Victor Henry pulls out of the Javid Basharat bout set for UFC Vegas 79

Javed Basharat and Victor Henry, the two unranked bantamweights, were scheduled to feature in a bout at UFC Vegas 79. Basharat is born in Afghanistan but was brought up in the U.K. He has emerged victorious in all three of his fights in a series in 2021, following an impressive emergence at The Dana White Contender Series. In his last outing in the octagon, he defeated the undefeated Mateus Mendonca at UFC Vegas 67.

His opponent, Victor Henry, is more of an experienced fighter than Basharat. In his fighting career in Japan, he outperformed the likes of Hideo Tokoro, Masakatsu Ueda, and Yuki Motoya. Henry has a UFC record of 2-1. But according to MMA reporter Alex Behunin, the bout is now canceled due to Victor Henry's withdrawal from the fight.

"Some unfortunate news …Victor Henry has pulled out of his scheduled fight with Javid Basharat, which was scheduled for September 23rd."

