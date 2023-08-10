Breaking: Bantamweight banger added to UFC Vegas 79 in September 

UFC Vegas 79 has added an intriguing bantamweight matchup to the preliminary card.

On September 23, the UFC returns to the Apex for a Fight Night event headlined by Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot. Before the action-packed lightweight matchup goes down, a handful of prospects and contenders look to make a statement and advance their careers.

The preliminary portion of UFC Vegas 79 has added some excitement as rising contender Javid Basharat takes on the gritty Victor Henry. Alex Behunin broke the news on Twitter by saying:

“Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry is in the works for #UFCVegas79 on September 23rd, per sources”

Basharat made his UFC debut in March 2022 after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. He quickly made a name for himself in the bantamweight division by securing wins against Trevin Jones and Tony Gravely. ‘The Snow Leopard’ last fought on January 14, defeating Mateus Mendonca by unanimous decision.

Henry fought in the UFC for the first time in January 2022 with a professional MMA record of 21-5. ‘La Mangosta’ put the division on notice in his promotional debut by taking out Raoni Barcelos with a unanimous decision. Since then, he lost against Raphael Assuncao before defeating Tony Gravely in March of this year.

Who else is fighting at UFC Vegas 79?

The UFC Vegas 79 main event features two lightweight contenders looking to take the next step toward a title shot. Rafael Fiziev, ranked number six, is coming off a loss in a war against Justin Gaethje on March 18. Mateusz Gamrot, ranked number seven, last fought two weeks earlier than ‘Ataman,' defeating Jalin Turner by a split decision.

Before Fiziev and Gamrot make the walk, Bryce Mitchell looks to bounce back from his first professional MMA loss by taking out Dan Ige, who is riding a two-fight win streak. The rest of the September 23 main card has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the preliminary fight card currently features seven matchups besides Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry - Bruno Silva vs. Cody Durden, Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy, Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos, Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman, Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal, Miles Johns vs. Daniel Argueta, and Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher.