BREAKING: UFC vet set for 42nd fight in the UFC in June

Seasoned veteran of the UFC Jim Miller is preparing to step into the Octagon for his 42nd fight with the promotion. The fight is set to take place on June 3rd at the Fight Night event, which will be held at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Miller will face off against Ludovit Klein in a highly anticipated lightweight bout, marking another milestone in Miller's long and impressive career.

'A-10' has been a fixture in the UFC since 2008, making him one of the promotion's longest-serving fighters. Despite facing setbacks in his last fight, where he lost to Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision, Miller remains a formidable force in the lightweight division. The defeat ended his impressive three-fight winning streak, but he is determined to bounce back and claim victory over his next opponent.

Ludovit Klein has been on an impressive run of form by remaining unbeaten in his last three fights. He secured consecutive wins over Devonte Smith and Mason Jones before drawing with Jai Herbert in a thrilling match at UFC 286 in March. With his impressive record, Ludovit Klein is sure to pose a significant challenge for Miller when the two face off in June.

Miller has quite a remarkable track record in mixed martial arts, with a total of 35 wins and 16 losses. Out of these victories, 24 have been earned during his time in the promotion, which attests to his long-standing commitment to the UFC.

Jim Miller proclaims his desire to participate at UFC 300

Jim Miller is eagerly anticipating his retirement, with the prospect of one last showdown at a landmark pay-per-view event in the UFC. With 41 octagon battles under his belt and counting, the veteran is not quite ready to hang up his gloves just yet, hoping to participate in a few more bouts before he calls it quits. Having already made appearances in the promotion's 100th and 200th PPV events.

'A-10' is now eyeing the next century-mark event, UFC 300, with an unquenchable thirst for combat. While he continues to relish every opportunity to showcase his prowess in the octagon, his ultimate goal is to become the first and only fighter in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship to fight in three consecutive century events.

During a recent interview, the American native remarked:

"I said I wanted to get to UFC 300. I’m pretty certain at this point that my body can make it, you know, barring something catastrophic. I’ve said if that I make it there, I want it to be my last fight, and I’m pretty good with that. But I don’t want it to be one more fight in between. I would like 300 to be my 45th fight.”

Check out the entire remarks below:

Poll : 0 votes