Breaking: UFC and WWE announce first TKO weekend for February

It appears as though the UFC and WWE are preparing their first TKO weekend following their merger last year.

Both entities have continued to operate separately from one another. Still, there had been reports that they could eventually host events in the same city, and that will take place much sooner than expected.

The UFC took to their X account, where they announced and advertised next month's pay-per-view, scheduled for Feb.17th, along with WWE Raw, scheduled for Feb.19th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California:

"Anaheim, we're taking over. Two events - one epic weekend. Be a part of it"

During his post-event press conference following UFC 297, Dana White was asked about the likelihood of both companies hosting events in the same venue over a given weekend in the future. He responded by mentioning that it was likely and brought up that the unique fanbases gathering in one city for big events could generate more revenue:

"Let's take a city...Any of the major cities and you have both events the same weekend, right? I think you're gonna bring a lot of people that aren't the same people, and I think it would be very big for some of these major cities. What you;re looking for is an economic impact...I think that the WWE, the UFC, and a lot of other of our properties could do that."

The entire week is expected to be a very profitable one for TKO as WWE is scheduled to host their Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on the following Saturday. It will be interesting to see whether the upcoming UFC 298-WWE Raw in Anaheim will be a trial run for determining how frequently they plan to book venues and host events over the same weekend in the future.