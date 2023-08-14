Breaking: Undefeated Sharaputdin Magomedov to make UFC debut in Abu Dhabi against middleweight veteran

It appears as though highly touted middleweight Sharaputdin Magomedov is set to make his octagon debut against a veteran opponent at UFC 294. The event is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 21 and the promotion has done a great job in stacking the card with talent from that region.

According to journalist Laerte Viana, the promotion isn't giving 'Bullet' an easy opponent. The Russian middleweight will make his UFC debut against veteran middleweight Bruno Silva.

There has been plenty of anticipation surrounding Sharaputdin Magomedov as he is an unbeaten middleweight with an 11-0 MMA record. He has also competed in 5 exhibition bouts and remained unbeaten in those as well. What makes his record much more impressive is that 10 of those wins have come via KO/TKO and only one has come via unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

'Armored', on the other hand, has a 23-9 MMA record and is looking to bounce back from a first-round submission loss to Brendan Allen this past June. Two months before the loss, he earned an impressive first-round TKO win over Brad Tavares and was awarded a Performance of the Night bonus.

It will be interesting to see whether Sharaputdin Magomedov can live up to the hype when he makes his promotional debut and whether the UFC will fast-track him into the top-15 should he earn a decisive win.