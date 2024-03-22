Breaking: Welterweight title clash set to headline Bellator Champions Series: Dublin

It appears as though the Professional Fighters League (PFL) is continuing to gain momentum as they officially announced that a welterweight title clash will headline their upcoming Bellator Champions Series: Dublin event, scheduled to take place at the 3Arena on June 22.

Bellator will host eight one-off events under the PFL banner this year and will feature title fights on each card. The promotion announced that reigning welterweight champion Jason Jackson will make his first title defense against Ramazan Kuramagomedov.

Expand Tweet

'The A**-Kicking Machine' most recently earned a second-round TKO win over Ray Cooper III at the historic Champions vs. Champions event last month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He has been on an impressive run dating back to 2019 and is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak. It includes wins over the likes of Paul Daley, Douglas Lima, Benson Henderson, and Yaroslav Amosov.

Tweet regarding welterweight title fight announcement [Image courtesy: @BellatorMMA - X]

The Jamaican fighter's win against Amosov was impressive, as he proved the oddsmakers wrong and earned a third-round TKO win to snap 'Dynamo's 27-fight winning streak and hand him his first career loss. He will be making a relatively quick turnaround as it will mark his third bout in a seven month period.

Kuramagomedov, on the other hand, has been a highly touted welterweight since joining the promotion last year. The Russian has gained experience at a number of top promotions including the UFC through the 'Contender Series', PFL, and now Bellator.

Kuramagomedov boasts an unbeaten 12-0 MMA record that includes wins over the likes of John Howard, Jaleel Willis, and Randall Wallace. He hasn't been one to rely on going the distance as eight of his 12 wins have come via stoppage.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the upcoming Champions Series: Dublin main event and whether Jackson can retain his title by handing another fighter their first career loss.