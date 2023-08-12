MMA
BREAKING: Women's bantamweight fight featuring debutant added to UFC Vegas 81

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Aug 12, 2023 18:26 GMT
Tainara Lisboa vs. Darya Zheleznyakova added to UFC Vegas 81

As the UFC continues with its events, including the upcoming pay-per-view in Boston, Massachusetts next weekend, preparations for fights slated for the following quarter are already in the works.

Based on a recent report from combat sports journalist Marcel Dorff, the UFC Vegas 81 event will include a women's bantamweight clash between Tainara Lisboa and promotional debutant Darya Zheleznyakova. The two will face off at the Apex Centre on October 14, 2023.

Check out Dorff's tweet below:

Credits: @BigMarcel24 on Twitter

Zheleznyakova has recently gained attention as a rising star following her contract signing with the promotion. The 27-year-old Russian fighter was previously fighting under Ares FC and boasts a professional record of 8-1.

On the other hand, Lisboa is coming off a submission victory against Jessica-Rose Clark in a Fight Night event Earlier in May. The 32-year-old Brazilian holds a professional record of 6-2.

The current Fight Night card on October 14 includes:

Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

Tainara Lisboa vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Emily Ducote vs. Ashley Yoder

