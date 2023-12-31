"Breathtaking"- Arianny Celeste wows fans in a maxi dress from vacation in Mexico

Arianny Celeste has left fans stunned with her photo in a maxi dress from vacation in Mexico.

Celeste was one of the most renowned UFC ring girls in the industry. Having made her debut in 2006, she recently retired after UFC 296 alongside Brittney Palmer. In a career that spanned over a decade, she earned multiple awards for 'Ring Girl of the Year'. Moreover, she participated in numerous high-profile PPV events during her time with the company.

Celeste's time as a ring girl in the UFC has also helped her to garner a massive following on social media. She built a large legion of followers on social media who are quick to respond to anything she posts. It happened recently as well when the former UFC ring girl took to Instagram to share pictures from her vacation in Mexico.

Reacting to the post, fans flooded the comment section while expressing their admiration for Celeste. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Respect. I just want to say, love you with all the love and the support and respect. Your fan Manuel Romero."

"Breathtaking"

"Dayum I should have said hello in San Jose"

Fan reactions to Arianny Celeste's post

When Arianny Celeste spoke about some lighter moments the ring girls have to encounter while working in the UFC

Having been with the UFC for over a decade, Arianny Celeste has been a part of a number of unforgettable moments. Moreover, she also experienced a fair share of awkward and humorous instances behind the scenes.

Celeste spoke about some of the awkward moments that happened backstage during weigh-ins during an interview with Iron magazine. She recalled how fighters have to strip down to meet the scale's requirements:

"During the weigh-ins, the guys are almost naked. I have to stand there while being filmed live as they get undressed. Sometimes when the guys are overweight, they keep taking off their clothes and get more and more naked. Then, all of a sudden, they drop their shorts and are completely naked in front of the crowd. I have to stand there and try to look away while still posing for the camera!"

Expand Tweet