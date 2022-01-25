Brendan Schaub believes Khamzat Chimaev will beat Gilbert Burns and face the winner of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Brendan Shaub has given his take on Khamzat Chimaev's potential opponents if he beats rumored next opponent Gilbert Burns. Schaub believes 'Borz' is too good to face anyone other than a top-five-ranked UFC welterweight.

During a recent episode of the The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' asserted that he believes Chimaev will beat 'Durinho' if their expected clash comes to fruition. He then discussed the 27-year-old’s possible moves after that.

Schaub explained that the only fight that makes sense for the Chechen-born Swede is a collision with the winner of Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal.

"Dude, I don't think Gilbert Burns is beating him… You're No.11 now [and if] you beat No.2, there's only one way to go up and it's the winner of Colby Covington and Jorge. You're gonna get the winner of that... Out of anybody, he's ready for it… He literally destroys people. This makes sense."

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Chimaev below [Begins at 56:50]:

Khamzat Chimaev has been rapidly making his way up the UFC welterweight division with four consecutive finishes. He is currently 10-0 and has recently gone to Thailand to train at Tiger Muay Thai.

Khamzat Chimaev land vicious blows while sparring in Thailand

Khamzat Chimaev, along with Rafael Fiziev and Petr Yan, have gone to Thailand to spar at Tiger Muay Thai. The coaches have released training footage on Instagram of 'Borz' landing some hard shots that floored one of his training partners.

In the video, Chimaev can be seen pressing his partner with strikes before landing a gruesome body shot that puts him on the floor. Afterwards, the Chechen-born Swede playfully landed some ground-and-pound blows to his downed training partner.

'Borz', a fighter who is known for his wrestling, has also landed some tremendous shots in the octagon. He knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in the first round in September 2020.

With his endeavor to fight Gilbert Burns, Chimaev's striking may come into play more. Burns, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, is very good on the ground and will provide the toughest test for 'Borz' to date.

However, Chimaev is confident that he can submit Burns if they find themselves in a grappling situation.

