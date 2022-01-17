"We are going to choke him out" - Khamzat Chimaev sends a message to Gilbert Burns ahead of rumored welterweight clash

Khamzat Chimaev has sent a message to Gilbert Burns ahead of their agreed upon, but not finalized, bout. The rising welterweight star claimed he will choke Burns out, despite the Brazilian being a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

'Borz' issued the statement during a workout session in a video posted to his YouTube channel. Chimaev explained that he likes 'Durinho' as a person, but that will not prevent him from taking him down once they share the octagon. The Chechen-born Swede said:

"I know many times my coach smashed him too on the mats, Gilbert. We are going to choke him out. A blue belt against the black belt. I like this guy actually. He's funny, a nice guy. I want to fight with him. But in a war brother, you know? I can't be nice. I want to eat everybody."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev discuss Gilbert Burns below:

Both fighters are looking for their potential fight to take place on April 9th. Although no contracts have been signed, the two seem eager to step into the octagon with one another.

Gilbert Burns has not fought since his unanimous decision victory against Stephen Thompson at UFC 264. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev is undefeated with his most recent victory coming via rear-naked choke against Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

Gilbert Burns' Brazilian jiu-jistu background compared to Khamzat Chimaev's

Khamzat Chimaev's bold claims may be hard to defend considering Gilbert Burns has never tapped during his tenure in the UFC. He has lost four times, twice by knockout and the other two via judges' scorecards.

Gilbert Burns' Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree is well decorated with three IBJJF world championship wins. Moreover, he claimed the second place title at the 2007 IBJJF championship while only being a brown belt.

It was after that second-place performance when Burns received his black belt from his coach Rafael Fofitio. If the Allstar fighter makes good on his promise, he would be the first person to ever submit the 14 year black belt in the octagon.

Chimaev's jiu-jitsu history is a bit more modest than Burns'. 'Borz' received his blue belt in August 2020.

Although the No.11-ranked welterweight's background isn't as extensive as Burns', he still has some submission wins on his professional record. The Swede has submitted four of his opponents, with his most recent being the aforementioned rear-naked choke victory against Li Jingliang.

Watch Chimaev receive his blue belt below:

