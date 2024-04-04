Brendan Allen claims Dricus Du Plessis was "given" the middleweight belt, says 'Stillknocks' has only a "puncher's chance" against him

Brendan Allen recently shared his thoughts on the current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland made his first title defense against Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 on Jan. 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

The fight lasted for 25 minutes and in the end, Du Plessis was declared winner by split decision and was crowned the new UFC middleweight champion. He became the first South African-born UFC champion who lives and trains in Africa.

Expand Tweet

Many, including Allen, thought Du Plessis didn't win the fight and shouldn't have received the belt. During the media day for UFC Fight Night 90, Allen was asked what he thought of Du Plessis as a champion. He replied:

''I think he was given that, I don't think he took it from the champion. From my eyes, you need to take the belt from the champion.''

Allen also shared his thoughts on a potential matchup against Du Plessis.

''As far as stylistically on the matchup, I don't think he has what everyone else has, a punchers chance. He beats me nowhere else.”

Check out Brendan Allen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Allen is set to face Chris Curtis at UFC Fight Night 90 in a middleweight bout on April 6. The event will be held at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was originally scheduled to face Marvin Vettori but the Italian fighter withdrew from the bout due to an ill-timed injury, allowing 'The Action Man' to step in as a short-notice replacement.

Expand Tweet

It will be a rematch, as the two previously squared off against each other at UFC Vegas 44 in 2021. Curtis won the bout via a second-round TKO following a devastating knee to the face.

Brendan Allen previews his fight against Chris Curtis

Brendan Allen has been on a six-fight winning streak since losing to Chris Curtis in late 2021, propelling him up the middleweight rankings. Five of these wins were achieved through read-naked choke submissions.

Allen is again set to face Curtis on April 6 at UFC Vegas 90. During the aforementioned interview, Allen shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight against Curtis.

He said:

''I think Chris is a lot more technically capable in the striking realm. He's been around a long time, fought a lot of good guys, he's game as they come so I had prepared in a whole different realm mentally.''

Check out Brendan Allen's comments below (1:08):

It remains to be seen if the No.6-ranked fighter can maintain his winning streak, or if 'Action Man' will defeat him and stop his undefeated run.

Poll : Do you agree with Brendan Allen that Dricus du Plessis didn't win againt Sean Strickland? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion