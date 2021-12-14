Brendan Schaub believes Cody Garbrandt's next fight should be against Sean O'Malley

Brendan Schaub believes Cody Garbrandt should fight Sean O'Malley next.

After his unsuccessful flyweight debut, Schaub thinks 'No Love' should go back up to 135 pounds and take on 'Sugar' in a matchup fans would no doubt be interested to see.

'Big Brown' feels it makes sense for both O'Malley and Garbrandt to cross paths down the line, especially after their face-off at the UFC 269 press conference last week.

In the latest episode of the Below The Belt podcast, Brendan Schaub said that after suffering five losses in his last six fights, Garbrandt needs to prove his mettle by taking on a promising up-and-comer like O'Malley.

Having said that, he believes the fight can't be booked immediately as 'No Love' will need some time to recover from the beating he took in his first-round knockout loss to Kai Kara-France at UFC 269.

Schaub also pointed out that Sean O'Malley is looking to get paid more for fighting ranked contenders and former champions. With that in mind, a potential clash with Garbrandt could earn him the extra bucks he's looking to make.

"I think he could go back to 135 and fight Sean O'Malley because that's a fight that both him and Sean would take at this point. If Sean wants to get paid I think they need to re-do his contract and to fight a guy like Cody Garbrandt they'd pay him. That's a big name fight for Cody, especially losing five out of six. I think before if Cody would have won that fight, it wouldn't make too much sense for him but now where he's at in his career, fighting a young rainbow lion in Sean O'Malley makes a lot more sense now."

Brendan Schaub claims loss to Sean O'Malley in potential clash could end Cody Garbrandt's UFC career

Brendan Schaub believes Cody Garbrandt is walking a very thin line as far as his UFC career is concerned.

According to the former UFC heavyweight, the promotion won't be willing to afford 'No Love' too many chances to redeem his career if he is unable to get back in the win column in his next fight.

Garbrandt has already lost five out of his last six fights and all the losses came by way of TKO, which is a worrying sign for the former champ.

Schaub thinks if Cody Garbrandt fights Sean O'Malley and ends up losing, it may be the last time he sets foot inside the octagon.

"If you're Cody, what do you want now? What do you want to do because he has that fight in him but losing five out of six, it's tough. I don't know the answer but I do think there's a Sean O'Malley fight at 135 and if he were to lose that, it'd probably be time to hang him up."

