Brendan Schaub blasts Canelo Alvarez for downplaying UFC’s place in combat sports

Canelo Alvarez recently claimed that boxing is bigger than the UFC. In response, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub acknowledged that while Alvarez may be a bigger name, the sport of boxing as a whole is not.'Canelo' is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Terence Crawford on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. This bout is being promoted by UFC CEO Dana White's boxing promotion, Zuffa Boxing, under the TKO banner.During the pre-fight press conference for the event, Alvarez iterated his belief that boxing surpasses the UFC in general. In response to these comments, Schaub shared a post on X, writing:&quot;Canelo is bigger, but boxing in general? No, sir.&quot;Check out Brendan Schaub's response to Canelo Alvarez below:Brendan Schaub highlights a flaw in Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight cardCanelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are arguably two of the most popular boxers of the current generation. According to Brendan Schaub, aside from Alvarez and Crawford, most people would struggle to recognize the undercard fighters in their upcoming fight.In a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Schaub highlighted this as a shortcoming in boxing. He pointed out that the situation is quite different in the UFC, where fans are generally familiar with a majority of the undercard fighters:&quot;Name another fighter on the Canelo [vs.] Terence Crawford card. Go. Nobody in here f**king knows it. That's boxing, boxing gives you one fight, you pay $80 for it. What made the UFC different is if you bought UFC 200, 100, or UFC whatever, 163, you knew. 'I can start from the prelims, I know all of them,' and they were so much f**king fun, that's what made us different.&quot;He added:&quot;Then Dana went cool, 'We've got to offer all these fights,' and now they are slowly going back. You have Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway, the rest of them are Fight Night fighters, when back in the day that thing was stacked dude.&quot;