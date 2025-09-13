  • home icon
  "This is huge" - Fans react to Dana White announcing $100,000 fight bonuses for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard boxers

"This is huge" - Fans react to Dana White announcing $100,000 fight bonuses for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard boxers

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 13, 2025 09:21 GMT
Dana White
Dana White's fight bonus announcement sends fans into a frenzy. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Dana White recently sent fans into a frenzy after announcing the bonus money that the fighters on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight could earn.

Crawford and Alvarez are set to throw down in an undisputed super middleweight title fight in Las Vegas this weekend. Fernando Vargas Jr. will be going up against Callum Walsh in the co-main event. Elsewhere, Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez will clash in a super middleweight bout, while Mohammad Alakel will face Travis Kent Crawford at catchweight.

The prelims will feature an additional six bouts, featuring a host of exciting fighters like Serhii Bohachuk, Reito Tsutsumi, Brandon Adams, and Jermaine Franklin. In a recent interview, White revealed that these fighters could earn fight bonuses for 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' worth $100,000 each. He said:

"On the undercard fights, Canelo and Crawford are gonna do just fine on Saturday night, they're gonna be okay, but on the undercard fights, we're gonna have a 'Performance of the Night' and 'Fight of the Night' [prizes worth] $100,000 each for the fighters from Sheikh Turki [Alalshikh]. So you can be involved in the 'Performance of the Night' and 'Fight of the Night' and take home $200,000 for these undercard fighters."
After @stephenasmith shared a clip of White's statements via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"This is huge."

Another fan criticized the amount and wrote:

"Wow, a $200k bonus. Honestly, it should be more across all boxers on the undercard."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @stephenasmith on X
Screenshots from @stephenasmith on X

Dana White dismissed UFC-boxing pay dispute ahead of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight

Dana White doesn't buy the narrative that there's a massive pay gap between boxing and MMA. Ahead of the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight, White addressed the "total bullshit" pay-gap notion.

In an interview with The Ring Magazine, White referenced UFC megastars like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey and said:

"There's always this talk that there's such a huge pay discrepancy between boxing and MMA, which is total bullsh*t. We have guys that would be considered journeymen in the UFC that make millions of dollars [in boxing]. The money's just spread out amongst the fighters better. And then you have the guys that really matter, like the Conor McGregors, the Ronda Rouseys... Even a woman came in and was the highest-paid fighter at the time."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
