"This is huge" - Fans react to Dana White announcing $100,000 fight bonuses for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford undercard boxers

Dana White recently sent fans into a frenzy after announcing the bonus money that the fighters on the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight could earn.Crawford and Alvarez are set to throw down in an undisputed super middleweight title fight in Las Vegas this weekend. Fernando Vargas Jr. will be going up against Callum Walsh in the co-main event. Elsewhere, Christian Mbilli and Lester Martinez will clash in a super middleweight bout, while Mohammad Alakel will face Travis Kent Crawford at catchweight.The prelims will feature an additional six bouts, featuring a host of exciting fighters like Serhii Bohachuk, Reito Tsutsumi, Brandon Adams, and Jermaine Franklin. In a recent interview, White revealed that these fighters could earn fight bonuses for 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' worth $100,000 each. He said:&quot;On the undercard fights, Canelo and Crawford are gonna do just fine on Saturday night, they're gonna be okay, but on the undercard fights, we're gonna have a 'Performance of the Night' and 'Fight of the Night' [prizes worth] $100,000 each for the fighters from Sheikh Turki [Alalshikh]. So you can be involved in the 'Performance of the Night' and 'Fight of the Night' and take home $200,000 for these undercard fighters.&quot;After @stephenasmith shared a clip of White's statements via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.One fan wrote:&quot;This is huge.&quot;Another fan criticized the amount and wrote:&quot;Wow, a $200k bonus. Honestly, it should be more across all boxers on the undercard.&quot;Check out some more reactions below:Screenshots from @stephenasmith on XDana White dismissed UFC-boxing pay dispute ahead of Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fightDana White doesn't buy the narrative that there's a massive pay gap between boxing and MMA. Ahead of the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight, White addressed the &quot;total bullshit&quot; pay-gap notion.In an interview with The Ring Magazine, White referenced UFC megastars like Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey and said:&quot;There's always this talk that there's such a huge pay discrepancy between boxing and MMA, which is total bullsh*t. We have guys that would be considered journeymen in the UFC that make millions of dollars [in boxing]. The money's just spread out amongst the fighters better. And then you have the guys that really matter, like the Conor McGregors, the Ronda Rouseys... Even a woman came in and was the highest-paid fighter at the time.&quot;