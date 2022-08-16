"The closest thing we have to Kobe Bryant" - Brendan Schaub calls Dominick Cruz "most brilliant mind to ever fight", draws comparison to Steph Curry

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has lauded words of praise on Dominick Cruz despite his brutal loss to Marlon Vera this Saturday.

In a new episode on his podcast, The Schaub Show, Schaub called 'The Dominator' a 'brilliant mind' while drawing parallels to the NBA Champion and MVP Stephen Curry. He said:

"Dominick Cruz did start a trend, he was the first one to do it, being a wrestler and then incorporating that kind of movement into MMA. He changed the game, similar to how Steph Curry changed the long-range shot. What he has done has really changed the game for the better.

I think he's one of the most, if not the most brilliant minds to ever fight. He is the closest thing we have to Kobe Bryant fighting in the UFC. He just has that kill or be killed mentality. He's going to do everything he takes to win a fight, all he cares about is fighting."

Steph Curry introduced a new brand of basketball in the NBA with his stunning long-range, in an era filled with athletically-gifted players like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. He currently holds the record after overtaking Ray Allen for NBA's all-time career 3-pointers while also winning the NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time in his career this year.

On the other hand, Bryant made a name for himself with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA titles during his illustrious career. He also brought in a new belief to the team, termed the "Mamba Mentality," which he explained was "all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most."

Watch Schaub talk about Dominick Cruz below:

Dominick Cruz is undoubtedly one of the greatest bantamweights of all-time

Cruz won the bantamweight title on two separate occasions. He debuted at UFC 132 in 2011 against Urijah Faber, becoming the inaugural bantamweight champion of the organization.

'The Dominator' continued his impressive spree with a massive win over Demetrious Johnson next. However, Cruz was sidelined with injuries in 2012 and subsequently stripped of the title in 2014. Two years later, he regained the bantamweight championship with a split-decision win over T.J. Dillashaw.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Oct1.2011



Dominick Cruz makes the 2nd defense of his UFC Bantamweight title,



when he def. Demetrious Johnson by unanimous decision Oct1.2011Dominick Cruz makes the 2nd defense of his UFC Bantamweight title,when he def. Demetrious Johnson by unanimous decision https://t.co/ENj3UwBTeR

Cruz snapped a nearly four-year layoff against Henry Cejudo in 2020 but was unable to win the title back. However, after his recent loss to Vera, the 37-year-old will be weighing his options as he reaches the final stages of a glorious career. Regardless of the defeat, he looked incredibly sharp in his most recent octagon outing. Whatever the future holds, Dominick Cruz will always be one of the best 135-pound fighters to have ever graced the cage.

Watch Dominick Cruz regain the bantamweight title in 2016 below:

