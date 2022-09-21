"Don't call me a f**king dummy" - Brendan Schaub claims he doesn't hate Dana White despite UFC president's recent rant against him

Brendan Schaub recently gave his opinion on his ongoing beef against Dana White.

The UFC President has been involved in a feud with 'Big Brown' over recent events at UFC 279. The tussle started when Schaub claimed that Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz was pre-planned.

White refuted Brendan Schaub's claims, calling the former heavyweight "f**king stupid". The feud was further aggravated when 'Big Brown' took to his official Instagram handle to respond to the UFC President.

"Calling me and numerous people dummy, dumb*ss f******g idiot cause we have questions about the chaos at UFC279?"

In a recent video on the YouTube channel Thiccc Boy, Schaub addressed his recent clash with Dana White. The former heavyweight contender asserted that he does not hate the UFC president, despite the sourness in the relationship between them.

Schaub said:

"I don't give a s**t. So don't call me f**king dummy. Don't call Pat Miletich a f**king dummy. We're good dude. I still don't hate the guy at all...Give me content to talk about. Bring on! I don't give a f**k."

UFC 279 was originally scheduled to feature Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev as the main event. However, with 'Borz' missing weight by seven-and-a-half pounds, the entire main card had to be reshuffled. This ended with Diaz facing Tony Ferguson and Chimaev landing a bout against Kevin Holland.

Brendan Schaub addresses his current relationship with Dana White, draws parallel with 'Shawshank Redemption' characters

In a recent post uploaded to his official Instagram handle, Brendan Schaub was seen performing in a stand-up comedy. At one point in the clip, addressing his relationship with the UFC honcho, the former UFC heavyweight compared it to the relationship of Andy Dufresne and the prison warden of the popular classic 'The Shawshank Redemption':

"If mine and Dana's relationship was a movie, it would be 'The Shawshank Redemption'. Listen, he's the evil warden, I'm Andy Dufresne... I crawled through some s**t to get away from that man and get to where I'm at. You can't root for the warden. Who the f**k roots for the warden in that movie?... Nobody roots for Dana White. I'm not mad at him though. I don't give a f**k, dude. Life goes on."

