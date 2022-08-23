"It's just damage control" - Former UFC fighter slams Dana White for saying Nate Diaz will get title shot by beating Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White recently said the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz could get a welterweight title shot despite Diaz losing his last two fights. The narrative around this matchup involves the Stockton native having one fight left on his contract and the UFC allegedly being petty by giving him the worst possible farewell matchup.

"If Nate beat Khamzat Chimaev ... you'd have to look at Nate, too."



Full: With back-to-back welterweight headliners at #UFC278 @danawhite says Khamzat Chimaev could absolutely earn a shot at the winner of Usman-Edwards – but so could Nate Diaz."If Nate beat Khamzat Chimaev ... you'd have to look at Nate, too."Full: mixedmartialarts.com/news/dana-whit… With back-to-back welterweight headliners at #UFC278, #UFC279, @danawhite says Khamzat Chimaev could absolutely earn a shot at the winner of Usman-Edwards – but so could Nate Diaz."If Nate beat Khamzat Chimaev ... you'd have to look at Nate, too."Full: mixedmartialarts.com/news/dana-whit… https://t.co/uNFf9PsUSr

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub is not buying what the UFC is selling. Instead, he believes White is mentioning a title shot to spin the narrative that Diaz is a title contender, making the matchup seem more even.

During an episode of The Schaub Show, Schaub had this to say about White mentioning a title shot for Diaz with a win:

"I think what's going on right now is Dana is doing damage control being like you who are doubting Nate are out of your mind. It's like, bro, he's a +2200 [betting underdog]. What are you talking about?"

The backlash from this matchup has been significant, considering it's arguably the worst matchup possible for Diaz's last fight. With that said, the Stockton native was begging for a fight to end his contract, and Chimaev is always down. Even if Diaz wins, the chance of re-signing for a title shot is questionable.

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Dana White's comments on Diaz vs. Chimaev below:

Brendan Schaub calls out Dana White for throwing Nate Diaz to the 'dragons'

Schaub did not stop at the accusation of White doing damage control. He also went on to drive the narrative that the UFC is giving Diaz a matchup that could devalue him before free agency. During the same episode, the former UFC fighter had this to say:

"Dana, let's call it what it is. You're throwing him to the f***ing Chechnian via Sweden god d**n dragons, and it is what it is... This is such a throwaway for him to make sure that people don't keep giving him s**t for booking Nate Diaz and Khamzat."

Diaz is rumored to be fighting Jake Paul after his contract expires, which could motivate the UFC to devalue him with a dominant loss against Chimaev. It also doesn't help that the UFC 279 fight card is relatively unstacked.

[ Sep 10 | A legend of the game vs one of the best prospects this sport has ever seen - #UFC279 is going to be something special[ Sep 10 | @TMobileArena | 🎟 ufc.ac/3S8rRx6 A legend of the game vs one of the best prospects this sport has ever seen - #UFC279 is going to be something special 🔥[ Sep 10 | @TMobileArena | 🎟 ufc.ac/3S8rRx6 ] https://t.co/P7fM8PLKot

