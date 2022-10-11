Brendan Schaub reveals UFC is looking to book Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic in December, Jiri Prochazka put on hold in case 'Bones' fight falls through – "They're hoping Francis re-signs"

Jon Jones hasn't fought since UFC 247 over two and a half years ago. One of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Jones, is eyeing UFC 282 for his potential return. Former UFC fighter and current analyst Brendan Schaub shared that the promotion is targeting a December return for the former light heavyweight champion against Stipe Miocic.

Speaking on his podcast, The Schaub Show, Schaub shared that Jones' heavyweight debut could take place in December:

"A super reliable source told me that the UFC is trying to get Jon Jones-Stipe [Miocic] in December. That's the big fight they're waiting for... Part of the problem is Jiri [Prochazka] is ready to go too. Jiri wants to fight in December and the UFC is going on 'Hold on, if Jon Jones doesn't do it, you'll come on.'"

Schaub would share that a matchup between Jones and Miocic is not the UFC's first choice for Jones' heavyweight debut:

"Jon-Stipe is their second choice. Their first choice is Jon-Francis [Ngannou] and they're hoping Francis re-signs and is able to fight in January or February... They would rather Jon go straight to Francis than Jon go through Stipe. They want Jon-Francis, that's the number one fight the UFC wants to make."

Schaub noted that the UFC's plans for Jones' heavyweight debut may be affected due to heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's ongoing contract dispute, as well as his ongoing recovery from an injury.

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Jon Jones' UFC return below (starting at the 1:01:25 mark):

Chael Sonnen believes Stipe Miocic being punished by potential Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou matchup

Jon Jones' opponent for his heavyweight debut has been rumored to be either champion Francis Ngannou or No.2-ranked Stipe Miocic. Former UFC fighter and current MMA analyst Chael Sonnen suggested that Ngannou appears to be the more likely opponent. He also added that the situation may be unfair to Miocic.

Speaking on his Beyond the Fight podcast, Sonnen discussed how the hold-up caused by a potential Jones-Ngannou matchup is punishing Miocic, who lost his belt to Ngannou after ruling the heavyweight division for several years. Sonnen stated:

"You're taking the one guy who didn't play any games, who didn't sit out, who didn't attempt to say, 'I'm bigger than all of this' in Stipe Miocic, and you're punishing him."

Jones has made it clear that he is looking for a title fight. He tweeted that his goal is to dominate his opponent in his first heavyweight title fight.

My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the heavyweight picture below (starting at the 4:57 mark):

