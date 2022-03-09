"They gotta get a return on their investment" - Brendan Schaub explains why Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal "makes a lot of sense"

Brendan Schaub believes the UFC will have to set up a Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal matchup to get their money's worth on 'Gamebred's' new contract.

Prior to UFC 272, Masvidal signed a contract extension with the UFC. Details of his new deal haven't been disclosed. However, his manager Malki Kawa claimed Masvidal is now the third highest-paid fighter on the UFC roster.

According to Schaub, the UFC have to capitalize on Masvidal's star power to get a return on their "investment" in 'Gamebred'. The best way to accomplish that, Schaub says, is by booking a blockbuster bout between two of the biggest stars in the company.

On his YouTube show, the retired UFC heavyweight opined:

"You tell me Jorge-Conor doesn't sell gangbusters? And as much as they're paying Masvidal, he's the third highest-paid UFC fighter ever. For the UFC, when they make that investment – I don't know how much [Jorge Masvidal is] getting paid, it has to be a truckload – you're not fighting the [Belal] Muhammads and the Vicente Luques of the world. That's not happening anymore. They gotta get a return on their investment. The biggest return they can get is Conor McGregor-[Jorge] Masvidal. So it makes a lot of sense."

Brendan Schaub: Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal will take place at welterweight

Brendan Schaub is of the opinion that McGregor has gotten too big to be able to cut down to lightweight. The Irishman has noticeably put on a few pounds, as is evident in his recent social media posts.

With that in mind, Schaub said it only makes sense for McGregor to fight at welterweight in his comeback. He added that Masvidal is the perfect opponent to welcome 'The Notorious' back into the octagon.

"For Masvidal, you know, I think the biggest fight they could make for him is Conor McGregor because McGregor is super juicy right now. I'm not saying USADA juicy, I'm just saying juicy, thick... in a good way. I think '55 is out of the question for Conor. He's gotten too big, it's too much time off, put on a lot of muscle," Schaub said.

