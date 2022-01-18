Brendan Schaub explains implications of Francis Ngannou winning against Ciryl Gane and why everyone should root for 'The Predator'

Brendan Schaub will be rooting for Francis Ngannou when 'The Predator' takes on Ciryl Gane in the headliner of UFC 270 this weekend. Although he'd like to see Gane become heavyweight champ in the future, Schaub claims it's important for UFC fighters that Ngannou retains the title.

| Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD Ngannou v GaneFor the first time in UFC history we've got an undisputed heavyweight title fight without an American.Who ya got? #UFC270 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD 🇨🇲 Ngannou v Gane 🇫🇷For the first time in UFC history we've got an undisputed heavyweight title fight without an American.Who ya got?#UFC270 | Saturday | BT Sport 2 HD https://t.co/J0ahIZUT64

Schaub explained that Francis Ngannou is trying to pave the way for UFC fighters to make a name for themselves outside the promotion. According to the former UFC heavyweight, Ngannou has the chance to prove that just by believing in their abilities, fighters can earn so much more money than the UFC pays them right now.

Schaub pointed out that despite not cutting great promos or pulling off crazy antics to draw eyeballs, Ngannou's performances are grabbing everyone's attention. Once other fighters realize that, 'Big Brown' feels they'll start being compensated better.

[ The Champ @Francis_Ngannou sits down with @MeganOlivi to discuss winning HW gold, his upcoming title fight against @Ciryl_Gane, & more 🎙Full interview LIVE on YouTube.com/UFC #UFC270 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/30Kh0nr The Champ @Francis_Ngannou sits down with @MeganOlivi to discuss winning HW gold, his upcoming title fight against @Ciryl_Gane, & more 🎙Full interview LIVE on YouTube.com/UFC 📺[ #UFC270 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/30Kh0nr ] https://t.co/JHY6y5hnib

Schaub praised Ngannou for not settling for less and trying to set up a potential boxing showdown with Tyson Fury, which will likely earn him a multi-million dollar payday. In the latest episode of The Schaub Show, he said:

"Remember the guy that broke a four minute mile? Remember that then, a year goes by and 20 people broke the four-minute mile...Once fighters realize that they can do this man, it's off to the races and Francis can be that first guy...If you do take ownership of your career and you are at that level you can make so much more money man than what they're doing...I want Francis to win because it's going to pave the way for every other big name to go [and do the same]. Francis did it and now think about [how] Francis did it and he did it just based off skills."

"Off into the ether and nobody cares" - Brendan Schaub on what happens if Francis Ngannou loses at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou will have a lot at stake when he defends his title against Ciryl Gane this weekend. According to Brendan Schaub, Ngannou's hopes of fighting Tyson Fury will wither away if he fails to beat Gane at UFC 270.

With the option of fighting Fury gone, Schaub feels Francis Ngannou's strained relationship with the UFC might come back to haunt him.

While Ngannou has the option of free agency, Schaub doesn't feel he'll end up making as much money as he'd like to by fighting for other promotions. He added:

"If he were to lose this fight, that Fury fight probably goes out the window. He can test free agency but maybe he'd make a little more if he signs with other organizations but you're basically off into the ether and nobody cares."

Edited by C. Naik