"It's all murky waters" - Brendan Schaub explains how UFC could've ensured USADA doesn't test Conor McGregor

Brendan Schaub recently shed light on how the UFC could've ensured that their biggest superstar Conor McGregor doesn't get tested by USADA during his hiatus.

It was reported by Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports that McGregor is the only active fighter on the UFC roster who's yet to be tested by USADA in 2022. The report fuelled suggestions from certain sections of the MMA community that 'The Notorious' might not be entirely clean.

tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor… After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA. After cross-referencing the entire active UFC roster with USADA's athlete test history database, I found that Conor McGregor was the lone active fighter, (aside from some athletes who signed after Aug. 1) to not be tested by USADA.tsn.ca/ufc-star-conor…

The reports were dismissed by McGregor's team in a statement provided by USADA.

USADA provided TSN with the following statement: McGregor's team and the UFC declined comment.USADA provided TSN with the following statement: https://t.co/7iNSS6BwXU

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub weighed in with his take on the entire situation. Schaub claimed that there are ways in which the UFC could've made sure that McGregor does not get tested:

"Just so you guys know, USADA works with the UFC. It's not an outside commission like the Nevada commission or the California commission. They are literally employed by the UFC to do this. So they can say, 'Don't test Conor. Don't test this guy. Outside of that, do your regular s**t.'"

Schaub added:

"And you know, it [the statement] says, 'The UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice.' With WADA and those legit testing, you can't grant no exemptions to fighters. It's all murky waters."

Chael Sonnen weighs in on whether Conor McGregor is on steroids

Conor McGregor's recent video, where he can be seen flexing his bulked up physique, was met with polarizing reactions from fans. 'The Notorious' deleted the post after some time.

With reports emerging that McGregor hasn't been tested by USADA this year, speculations of steroid usage are mounting.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen offered his two cents on the situation on his YouTube channel. He assured fans that he's confident that the Irishman is not on steroids:

"My eye test is never wrong. Conor McGregor is not on steroids. Conor McGregor is bloated, he’s full of water. He’s highly unlikely bench-pressing more now than he used to or doing more pull-ups. This isn’t muscle, he’s bloated. He’s not training as much, he’s not getting that sweat out. His calories in versus calories out, but there’s nothing nefarious here with Conor.”

'The Notorious' has resumed proper training after suffering a horrific leg injury in his third fight against Dustin Poirier last year. His team have confirmed that they are targeting a potential return to the octagon early next year.

