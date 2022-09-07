"You have any clue what this man does on Facebook?" - Brendan Schaub jibes at Conor McGregor, Joe Rogan, and a host of other UFC stars for showering praise on Mark Zuckerberg's sparring clip

Brendan Schaub recently jibed at Joe Rogan and UFC stars, including Conor McGregor for appreciating Mark Zuckerberg for his recent sparring session with Khai Wu.

A recent post from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recently gone viral. The post featured a video comprising highlights of himself partaking in MMA sparring with Khai Wu.

In a recent appearance on the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast, the billionaire expressed his admiration for the sport of MMA in conversation with host Joe Rogan. Zuckerberg also mentioned how passionate he is about combat sports and how he is attempting to learn it better.

UFC stars including Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan were quick to appreciate and commend the businessman for trying his hands on his newly-found passion.

However, the former UFC heavyweight contender didn't seem quite pleased with the the UFC stars' comments over the sparring clip. Appearing on a recent video uploaded to his Thiccc Boy YouTube channel, 'Big Brown' sarcastically commented on Zuckerberg:

"It's cool robots are doing Jiu-Jitsu"

In response to UFC fighter's compliments to the Meta CEO, an annoyed Schaub reacted by saying:

"Is UFC on here? Oh god!...you know what this guy does on Facebook? Guys do you have any clue... he suppresses information. He's [Zuckerberg] like, 'It's just algorithm. I have no idea'... you guys have little respect for yourselves."

You can check out Brendan Schaub reacting to the UFC stars' comments on Zuckerberg's viral clip below:

Brendan Schaub presents his views on UFC fighters not speaking more often about pay

While appearing on another video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Brendan Schaub shared his thoughts on why many UFC fighters do not talk more about getting underpaid by the promotion.

Schaub believes that going out against the UFC would only land the fighter in a disadvantageous position. Their opportunities in terms of opponents and media exposure would be scaled down.

Giving his take on the matter, 'Big Brown' said:

"The chips, no matter who you are, are not stacked with you going against the UFC. It's similar with LeBron [James]. When LeBron plays for the Lakers, when they lose a game, LeBron's not on the main pictures... When they win, it's always LeBron... He [LeBron] has his own media outlet. His team controls the narrative to make sure that you're viewing LeBron a certain way. The UFC is the exact same way and they're with Disney. You're not gonna win it."

You can check out Brendan Schaub discuss fighter pay below:

