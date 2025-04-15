Dustin Poirier shares major update on next fight announcement timeline, fans react: "Charles or Holloway," "Max or Conor"

Dustin Poirier has revealed that fans can expect an official update on his next and potentially final UFC fight within the next two weeks. The former interim UFC lightweight champ has been in talks with the UFC for months, with hopes of ending his career in his home state of Louisiana.
He’s ruled out fighting rising stars like Paddy Pimblett, insisting it’s a “legends only” matchup for his farewell. Poirier’s last appearance was a submission loss to divisional champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.
Speaking about his next fight in an interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier said:
"In the next two weeks, you will know! I think two weeks."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:
Several fans took to X to react to Poirier's comments, writing:
"Charles [Oliveira] or [Max] Holloway."
"Max [Holloway] or Conor [McGregor]."
"It’s Conor 4 they’re hoping Conor can take him out and enter the top 5."
"Damn my boy really is retiring. Hope he goes out in a banger."
"Must be holloway the only one that has a name and is ranked and is coming of an L like Dustin."
"Crazy, it’s been almost 10 years of watching him fight. He was fighting way before even that. Always fought killers and beat damn near all of them. Withholding himself from getting hip surgery, too. Goat. Bittersweet."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
Dustin Poirier talks about Paddy Pimblett's win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314
Paddy Pimblett just kicked down the door to potentially break into the top-10 of the UFC lightweight division with a TKO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.
Poirier, who submitted Chandler in their fight at UFC 281, has no interest in downplaying Pimblett's achievement. He said Pimblett answered questions about his level and proved he belongs with the top lightweights.
Shedding light on Pimblett's performance in an interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier said:
"I definitely think Chandler didn’t look great, but not taking away from Paddy’s performance. Paddy went out there, dropped the first round, came out confident and hit Chandler with good shots. Then he took him down. Who would’ve have had that on their bingo card that Paddy is going to take down Chandler to the mat like that and get on top of him and dominate him like that. Paddy’s the real deal.”
Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (2:40):