Dustin Poirier's live reaction to Paddy Pimblett's UFC 314 win draws mixed fan reactions: "Bros just happy to see Michael Chandler get beat up"

Dustin Poirier's live reaction to Paddy Pimblett's victory over Michael Chandler has seemingly set the MMA community abuzz. A number of fans chimed in, with varying remarks, to Poirier's response to Pimblett's win.

Ad

Pimblett arguably scored the most high-profile victory of his professional MMA career thus far. 'The Baddy' stopped former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler via third-round TKO in their lightweight showdown at UFC 314 (April 12, 2025).

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier served as a desk analyst for the UFC 314 event. The ESPN MMA Instagram handle subsequently put forth a video of Poirier's reaction to Pimblett's win over Chandler.

Check out Dustin Poirier's reaction below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fight fans weighed in on Dustin Poirier's aforementioned reaction, with many alluding to Poirier's long-running rivalry against Michael Chandler. Poirier submitted Chandler in a lightweight bout in November 2022. One Instagram user wrote:

"Bros just happy to see [Michael] Chandler get beat up"

Another Instagram user similarly asserted:

"Bro is the happiest in the room whenever Chandler gets murked lol"

A commenter noted:

"Paddy is so well rounded, incredible."

Ad

Alternatively, some fans speculated about Pimblett's potential next opponent. One observer seemed to suggest that he'd get beaten by Justin Gaethje:

"Justin sleeps patty"

Another fan made an allusion to Poirier's reaction to Pimblett's win and remarked:

"Same reaction as me ... I'm DONE doubting this man Paddy"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of comments

Paddy Pimblett's remarks regarding potential fight against Dustin Poirier

During his post-fight octagon interview after beating Michael Chandler at UFC 314, 'The Baddy' emphasized that he'd like to fight anyone ranked in the top five of the UFC lightweight division.

Ad

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Paddy Pimblett expressed interest in fighting Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, or Arman Tsarukyan.

Ad

Incidentally, during a recent conversation with Inside Fighting before UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett had discussed a potential fight between him and Dustin Poirier. The Liverpudlian highlighted that Poirier was a legend but he'd beat 'The Diamond' via stoppage if they clashed inside the octagon:

"He's a f**king brilliant fighter. But if Chandler was beating you up like that for nearly three rounds, then you're overrated. I think Poirier is a pretty easy fight for me. I know everyone's gonna go bananas when they hear that, but I do. I think I finish Dustin Poirier if I fight Dustin Poirier."

Ad

Watch Pimblett discuss the topic below (9:53):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Johny Payne Johny Payne is a featured writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in MMA coverage. He also studies and trains in various martial arts, constantly seeking to enhance his combat skills, especially in unarmed combat. His love for writing about MMA stems from his appreciation of the sport as one of the purest forms of legal unarmed combat sports competition in this day and age. Johny has also covered pro wrestling in the past. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.