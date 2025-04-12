Paddy Pimblett shares bold message with Dustin Poirier and remains open to facing ‘The Diamond’ after UFC 314: "You're overrated"

Paddy Pimblett will feature in the co-main event of UFC 314 against Michael Chandler on April 12. With the Scouser having previously shared his interest in a clash with Dustin Poirier, Pimblett once again discussed a potential bout with 'The Diamond' should he defeat 'Iron'.

'The Baddy' has spoken with immense confidence about how a fight against Poirier would go. Pimblett believes that the matchup suits him well, and he recently shared a message with the lightweight legend during an interview with Inside Fighting.

The 30-year-old reflected on Chandler's previous bouts with Justin Gaethje and Poirier while discussing his confidence about securing a finish at UFC 314. He said:

"I don't know how Gaethje didn't finish him, I don't know how Poirier got him to the third round. I don't want to disrespect Poirier because I think he is a legend. He's a f**king brilliant fighter. But if Chandler was beating you up like that for nearly three rounds, then you're overrated. I think Poirier is a pretty easy fight for me. I know everyone's gonna go bananas when they hear that, but I do. I think I finish Dustin Poirier if I fight [him]."

Check out Paddy Pimblett discuss Dustin Poirier below (9:53):

Paddy Pimblett expresses desire to submit Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier went to war at UFC 281, with the latter securing a third-round submission win. It was the first submission loss of Chandler's career. Ahead of his UFC 314 clash with Paddy Pimblett, Chandler waved off the notion that Pimblett could win via submission.

Pimblett is regarded as one of the division's best Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners, and he is fully confident that he can choke Chandler out cold. The Scouser was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri, who informed Pimblett of Chandler's belief that he could not submit the Missouri native. He responded by saying:

"I'll submit him. Dustin Poirier can submit him, and his jiu-jitsu is nowhere near the level of mine. Styles make fights. It's one of them. Charles [Oliveira] wasn't really hunting the submission that much against [Chandler], I don't think. It was more using [the back take] for control. I know for a fact I'll submit him. If I get his back, he's going to sleep."

Check out Paddy Pimblett discussing Michael Chandler below (1:55):

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

