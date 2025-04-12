Paddy Pimblett shares bold message with Dustin Poirier and remains open to facing ‘The Diamond’ after UFC 314: "You're overrated"

Paddy Pimblett will feature in the co-main event of UFC 314 against Michael Chandler on April 12. With the Scouser having previously shared his interest in a clash with Dustin Poirier, Pimblett once again discussed a potential bout with 'The Diamond' should he defeat 'Iron'.
'The Baddy' has spoken with immense confidence about how a fight against Poirier would go. Pimblett believes that the matchup suits him well, and he recently shared a message with the lightweight legend during an interview with Inside Fighting.
The 30-year-old reflected on Chandler's previous bouts with Justin Gaethje and Poirier while discussing his confidence about securing a finish at UFC 314. He said:
"I don't know how Gaethje didn't finish him, I don't know how Poirier got him to the third round. I don't want to disrespect Poirier because I think he is a legend. He's a f**king brilliant fighter. But if Chandler was beating you up like that for nearly three rounds, then you're overrated. I think Poirier is a pretty easy fight for me. I know everyone's gonna go bananas when they hear that, but I do. I think I finish Dustin Poirier if I fight [him]."
Check out Paddy Pimblett discuss Dustin Poirier below (9:53):
Paddy Pimblett expresses desire to submit Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier went to war at UFC 281, with the latter securing a third-round submission win. It was the first submission loss of Chandler's career. Ahead of his UFC 314 clash with Paddy Pimblett, Chandler waved off the notion that Pimblett could win via submission.
Pimblett is regarded as one of the division's best Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners, and he is fully confident that he can choke Chandler out cold. The Scouser was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri, who informed Pimblett of Chandler's belief that he could not submit the Missouri native. He responded by saying:
"I'll submit him. Dustin Poirier can submit him, and his jiu-jitsu is nowhere near the level of mine. Styles make fights. It's one of them. Charles [Oliveira] wasn't really hunting the submission that much against [Chandler], I don't think. It was more using [the back take] for control. I know for a fact I'll submit him. If I get his back, he's going to sleep."
Check out Paddy Pimblett discussing Michael Chandler below (1:55):