"If you don't have money problems, why are you doing this?" - Brendan Schaub questions Floyd Mayweather's exhibitions, reiterates that 'Money' hasn't paid Logan Paul yet

Brendan Schaub questioned Floyd Mayweather's recent venture into the world of exhibition bouts, citing it as financial trouble.

The former UFC heavyweight fighter also pointed out that Mayweather is yet to pay Logan Paul for their exhibition clash that took place on June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



(via

Mayweather and Logan Paul traded some big shots in the fourth round 🥊(via @ShowtimeBoxing Mayweather and Logan Paul traded some big shots in the fourth round 🥊(via @ShowtimeBoxing) https://t.co/FznRvO4P5U

'Money' recently knocked out MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in the second round of a three-round exhibition bout at the Super RIZIN event in Saitama, Japan. Asakura managed to put on a resolute display and even managed to clip Mayweather with a strong right hand.

IFL TV @IFLTV



Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura just before the final bell 🥊



@rizin_english



#MayweatherAsakura #Boxing #FloydMayweather



Meanwhile in Japan…Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura just before the final bell 🥊@rizin_english Meanwhile in Japan… Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura just before the final bell 🥊 🎬 @rizin_english#MayweatherAsakura #Boxing #FloydMayweather https://t.co/Ih6mFAYmWO

Speaking on his YouTube channel Thiccc Boy, Schaub cited money problems as the reason for Mayweather's decision to pursue these exhibition bouts:

"It's easy money for Floyd... He hasn't paid Logan [Paul] yet. If you don't have money problems, why are you doing this?"

Schaub added that while Mayweather has exorbetant assets and has made a lot of money during his professional fighting career, he cannot comprehend why the undefeated boxer is still fighting:

"I think he made like $8 million here which to him is a far cry from his hay day. It's a s**t ton of money, but if you're Floyd and you have all these Bugattis... Just the maintenance on a Bugatti is about $60-80 grand a year."

Watch Brendan Schaub's take below (16:20):

Jake Paul slams Floyd Mayweather over pointless exhibition bouts

Floyd Mayweather claimed in a recent interview with TMZSports that although he commends Jake Paul's ability to promote and win fights, any professional boxer like himself can beat 'The Problem Child'.

"I think he [Jake Paul] was doing a sit-down on a podcast once. He talked about it [fight with Floyd Mayweather] and he said, 'I don't want to do an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather. I'm only doing real fights.' And of course, I can't get high up in weight, but I'll fight him in a real fight at the weight that I'm at."

Check out Mayweather's comments in the video below:

Paul responded by criticizing Mayweather for putting up exhibition bouts against "no-name guys" and stated that he welcomes the challenge to fight the retired boxer:

“All right, ladies and gentlemen, picture this. It’s 2022, Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy by fighting no-name guys, wasting his fans' money, wasting his fans' time. He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he’s fighting... To make some money to pay his tax bills."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far