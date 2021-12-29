Brendan Schaub reacts to Conor McGregor seemingly taking a shot at UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby

Conor McGregor has seemingly jibed at UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby in a recent social media post. In his latest appearance on an episode of Below The Belt podcast, Brendan Schaub pointed out that McGregor referred to Shelby as 'Smellby' in the caption of a recent Instagram post and later changed it.

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's initial post on Instagram mentioning Sean Shelby

He also mentioned the words 'no fighting' in the post and Schaub pondered whether this had anything to do with the Irishman's imminent octagon return, which is likely to take place next year.

Having said that, Schaub explained that it is Dana White and not Sean Shelby who calls the shots when it comes to booking fights for superstars like McGregor, Jon Jones and others.

"Interesting. UFC is probably like 'come on dude. Don't talk sh*t to the matchmakers' but Sean Shelby doesn't book his fights, Dana does. The big ones, Dana controls, not Sean Shelby or any other matchmaker. Conor, yeah, all the big boys, Jon Jones, the Ronda fights, the Brock...the big boy ones, Dana handles himself," Schaub said.

Check out the latest episode of Brendan Schaub's podcast below:

Dana White remains positive about Conor McGregor's return this summer

While it seems like Conor McGregor is miffed with the UFC over his next fight, Dana White recently claimed that the Irishman is raring to step back inside the octagon. He sounded hopeful about having the Irishman back by the summer of next year.

McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury he suffered earlier this year and is expected to return to full-fledged MMA training in April 2022. He previously shared footage of him hitting the mitts with a trainer.

White believes McGregor still has the hunger to continue fighting despite amassing massive wealth. He feels the Irishman is 'chomping at the bit' to return to action again.

"The thing I've been saying about him and I'll always say about him is the guy has plenty of money, but he still is super passionate about fighting. He's fired up to come back and he's out there doing everything he needs to do to get himself ready to perform again. He's telling me this, and you can see it in all of his posts and the way he's acting. If everything goes right with the healing of his leg, he'll be back this summer," White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Check out the interview below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew