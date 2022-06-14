"It inspires people" - Brendan Schaub reacts to Jiri Prochazka's homecoming in Czech Republic, compares it to 'Chito' Vera's reception in Ecuador

Brendan Schaub has reacted to a video of newly-crowned light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka's return to the Czech Republic.

The 29-year-old appeared on stage with his belt in hand to a crowd of thousands cheering and chanting his name. Schaub compared a similar reception to bantamweight fighter Marlon Vera as he walked through the streets of Ecuador.

'Denisa' stunned the world at UFC 275 when he submitted Glover Teixeira with 28 seconds left in the fifth round. On his way to a decision loss, the new UFC star slipped behind the Brazilian and locked in a rear-naked choke in the dying seconds.

The bout, already dubbed Fight of the Year by many, was only Prochazka's third in the UFC and cemented his place as the Czech Republic's first titleholder on MMA's biggest stage.

Schaub, visibly and audibly stunned by the crowd reception for Prochazka, admitted that it's great to see the UFC's reach expand into different countries.

"Holy sh*t. Well, he's the first champ ever from the Czech Republic. Wow. Good for him man, what a star... With Jiri too man, it's like, internationally, when you have a champ... For just those countries, like Jiri and Czech Republic, it inspires people. They get tuned in if it's one of your own. Now Jiri's motivating kids there. It's cool to see."

Catch the full episode below:

Although not a champion, Brendan Schaub admitted it's similar to the way 'Chito' Vera is treated in his home country of Ecuador.

Ariel Helwani recently shared a video of the No.5-ranked bantamweight fighter attempting to pick up his nephew from school. Vera was then mobbed by excited crowds of schoolchildren and the general public.

Reacting to the video of Vera in his home country, Schaub said:

"It's beautiful to see man. It gives kids hope... 'Chito' doing the god damn thing."

UFC light heavyweight division will struggle for a dominant champion, says Brendan Schaub

In the same episode, Brendan Schaub gave his honest thoughts on the future of the light heavyweight division. 'Big Brown' believes the title will continue to change hands until the division has a dominant champion like Jon Jones.

'Bones' won his first title in 2011, and although he was been stripped of the belt due to failed drug tests and inactivity, the 34-year-old never lost the title inside the octagon.

Although a fan of Prochazka, his performance against Teixeira wasn't enough to convince the American that he would hold onto the title for a lengthy period.

"I think you're going to get multiple world champions in the next two years and when I look at the division, you know, unless there's some freak that comes along soon that we haven't heard of, you're not getting another Jon Jones in this lifetime. A guy who's just absolutely dominant."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far