"I would say this is an indicator the UFC doesn't think it's his time" - Brendan Schaub reacts to Josh Emmett being given nosebleed seats at UFC 276

Brendan Schaub feels that the UFC doesn't regard Josh Emmett as someone who could be next in line for a crack at the featherweight title.

Emmett is currently on a five-fight winning streak inside the octagon. In his last bout, the 37-year-old defeated Calvin Kattar, who is currently ranked fifth in the 145lbs division.

While Josh Emmett believes he should be next in line for a title shot, Schaub doesn't think that's the case. This comes especially after the promotion didn't even reserve front row seats for the fighter at the recently concluded UFC 276 pay-per-view.

'The Fighting Falmer' was livid this past weekend after he wasn't allowed to sit cageside alongside other popular fighters and was seated in the 'nosebleed section' instead.

Schaub feels sorry for the No.3-ranked contender in the featherweight division. He claimed that this was a way for the promotion to let Emmett know he's not fighting for the title next. In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Schaub said:

"I would say this is an indicator the UFC doesn't think it's his time. He's not even cageside. If you're next in line they're going to hype that thing up and let's be honest it's not like Josh is ripping off promos or talking sh*t, that's not his thing. He lets his abilities and fights speak for themselves and just has earned his way to a title shot so to have him cageside and go 'This is next' would be great, would build the fight but clearly UFC is not thinking that. That sucks for Josh."

Urijah Faber reveals why Josh Emmett wanted to fight Sean O'Malley

Josh Emmett was so disappointed by the UFC's treatment towards him and his family this past weekend that he considered dropping down to bantamweight to fight Sean O'Malley. According to the 37-year-old, despite being less experienced and ranked lower than him (in separate divisions), O'Malley seems to get a lot more respect from the promotion than he does.

His mentor Urijah Faber shed some light on the incident. According to Faber, Emmett also told him that he wished that the UFC would release him since they don't give him any respect anyway. During an interaction with MMA Junkie, Faber said:

"Last night he was like, ‘You know what, f**k this. I wish they’d just release me. I get no respect.’ He’s like, ‘I think I’m going to drop down to ’35 and fight [Sean] O’Malley cause that’s who’s getting all the credit.’"

If Josh Emmett picks up another win or two, it will be nigh impossible for the brass to deny him the opportunity to fight for the featherweight strap.

