Brendan Schaub recounts encouraging Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson to start a podcast: "He stole the show"

Brendan Schaub recently recounted encouraging Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson to start his own podcast. The former UFC heavyweight noted that the MMA legend is capable of engaging conversations and an entertaining personality.

The former TUF runner-up is no stranger to the podcasting and content creation space as he was a regular guest on Joe Rogan's JRE Fight Companion podcasts and has since created his own featuring a number of UFC legends. The podcasts have been enjoyable as fans are watching along with the fighters and hearing their opinions and live reactions to what's transpiring.

During his appearance on 'Rampage's JAXXON Podcast, the 41-year-old brought up the origins of his own Fight Companion podcasts and complimented the former UFC light heavyweight champion. Schaub mentioned that after Jackson was a guest, he encouraged him to consider creating his own podcast for fans to enjoy. He said:

"So those Fight Companions, which was [Joe] Rogan's original idea, he told me to do it in Calabasas. Those are three to four hours long...We can't just have any fighter on there, like you gotta have a fighter that can f****ing talk for three hours. So, we had 'Rampage' on, he stole the show for three hours. And when we got off, I'm like, 'Dude, you need a podcast. You need to do your own podcast. I'm telling you, this is gold.'"

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was initially reluctant to start podcast after Brendan Schaub encouraged him

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson revealed that he was initially reluctant to start a podcast after Brendan Schaub encouraged him to do so.

During the aforementioned clip, the former UFC light heavyweight champion brought up that he wasn't too much in favor due to the extra work that a podcast entails. Jackson mentioned that he is happy that he ended up starting one as he enjoys working with his co-host and the process. He said:

"I didn't wanna do no damn podcast cause I see all the work and stuff you do. But, [my co-host] Bear, man, he's a genius. All I gotta do is come here and sit down."

Check out the Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's podcast episode with Brendan Schaub below: