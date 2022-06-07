Brendan Schaub says Nate Diaz and Colby Covington are more recognizable in America than Khabib Nurmagomedov

In terms of recognition in America, Brendan Schaub believes that Nate Diaz and Colby Covington edge Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Schaub shared his opinion on the difference between popularity, based on social media numbers and being recognized by casual fans.

While he has no doubt that the Dagestani has a huge following on social media, Schaub doesn’t think that means he would be recognized by casual fans in America. According to the former UFC heavyweight, if Khabib Nurmagomedov was to enter a store, he wouldn’t be as recognizable as Nate Diaz or Colby Covington.

Schaub went on to state that if the pair of Americans entered a store, it would be shut down due to people gathering to see them. As far as Khabib goes, 'Big Brown' thinks he would have to promote his presence to gather his hardcore fans to have a similar effect.

“But he has so many f*****g followers… More people would recognize Nate Diaz than Khabib in America. Like Nate Diaz or Colby Covington will shut the store down. I don’t think Khabib would. Unless he marketed it and his fans were, like the hardcores.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov: a different kind of a fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov has achieved so much in his storied career. He has won all 29 MMA fights, captured the UFC lightweight title, and had the longest reign with the championship. He's also a UFC Hall of Fame inductee.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Khabib Nurmagomedov has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame 🦅 Khabib Nurmagomedov has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame 🦅 https://t.co/cfNQa06vet

However, he gained recognition and reached superstardom in the latest stages of his career as he submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229. While he never lost a fight and was dominant in most of his performances, the general crowd gave him their adoration only after they saw what he did to the Irishman.

Why is that?

The main reason could be that he was quiet, humble and stoic. He avoided trash talk and didn't have the flamboyant personality that was electrifying the crowd. While Jorge Masvidal was posing as a Miami gangster, Nate Diaz living his free-spirited lifestyle and Colby Covington utilizing a 'heel' persona, Khabib was calm and collected.

Another matter was his fighting style, which was very methodic. He took his opponents down and slowly worked on them with his punches. The Russian's gameplan was simple, but effective, and he stuck to it. Again, he differed himself from crowd favorites.

All of that had no meaning after he defeated McGregor and cemented his place in the top tier of the UFC stardom, where he remained for two more defenses.

