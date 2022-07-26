"He's toeing a fine line" - Brendan Schaub says Paddy Pimblett needs a main event but isn't top 15 material yet

Brendan Schaub has a dilemma of where to place Paddy Pimblett in the pecking order of the UFC lightweight division.

Schaub believes that Pimblett is undeniably one of the biggest draws on the UFC roster at the moment. With that being the case, the former UFC heavyweight fighter is of the opinion that 'The Baddy' should be slotted into the main event spot moving forward. However, Schaub also pointed out that Pimblett's abilities haven't matched his popularity yet. That, according to Schaub, makes it tricky to pinpoint where Pimblett stands in the stacked 155-pound weight class.

During an episode of The Schaub Show, the fighter-turned-comedian said:

"It couldn't be any clearer than the UFC that he needs to be in the main event. He was just overshadowing the card. If it was just Paddy vs. Jordan, he'll sell this thing out. So I do think the UFC should take notice of that, but Paddy moving forward now needs to be the main event. He's a main event fighter. He is hands-down top 6 most famous [and] most must-see fighters on the roster. But he's toeing a fine line because, in the lightweight division... Would I list Paddy in the top 15? No. Not yet."

Catch Brendan Schaub's comments in the clip below:

Brendan Schaub comments on Paddy Pimblett's peformance

Three fights into his UFC stint, Paddy Pimblett hasn't had a flawless performance just yet. In all three of his outings in the octagon, the Liverpudlian had to overcome early adversity before he came back to secure the victory.

Check out the highlight below:

While many view it as a cause for concern, Brendan Schaub believes competitive fights are good for the development of Pimblett. The Ultimate Fighter alum opined:

"It's kinda good for him that he's not just steamrolling through all these guys... He's learning from all of this and he – I don't want to say he's a slow starter – but it takes him a while before you really bring out the best in Paddy Pimblett. And I think Jordan Leavitt did that."

Schaub added that the UFC is taking the right approach by having Pimblett fight unranked opponents. The 39-year-old comedian thinks the UFC has learned from "rushing" popular prospects like Darren Till in the past.

