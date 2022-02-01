Brendan Schaub slams Dana White, claims his ego will be his "biggest downfall" - You have generational wealth, Francis Ngannou doesn't

Brendan Schaub has come out and criticized UFC president Dana White for his handling of the situation involving Francis Ngannou.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight praised 'The Predator' and said White's ego could work against him in the future.

"They have done everything in their power to try and take the power away from Francis Ngannou. They can't stand that this man has power over them. They can't stand that he's the face of the heavyweight division. They can't stand that he banged himself with one leg and he shouldn't be here and he still f*****g won... I'm telling you man, they don't realize what they're dealing with. You're talking about a complete f*****g outlier with the mental strength of a f******g special forces soldier that's gone through shit that you can't even imagine Dana... And this isn't a 'S**t on Dana' episode, at all. I'm a fan. I don't think the UFC would've gotten where they've gotten without Dana's vision, his work ethic, his ego. [But] again, that ego is his biggest, biggest, biggest achilles heel on him."

Catch the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

Ngannou is currently in dispute with the UFC regarding the terms of his contract. The Cameroonian's deal ends in December this year and there is a real possibility that he might not renew it for the next term.

Brendan Schaub criticizes Dana White for not putting the belt on Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

After Francis Ngannou's win against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, it was Mick Maynard and not Dana White who put the belt on 'The Predator'.

Brendan Schaub has slammed White for his actions, calling it a petty move. In a previous episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' said:

If I’m his right hand man, I’m his assistant and we’re sitting cageside next to each other and Francis won and Dana was like, ‘F*** it, I’m not going out there man, I’m not doing this.' I’d go, 'Hey, dude, can I talk to you real quick - you’re worth $400 million. You’ve won. By you doing this, you’re not helping anybody, it’s kind of a b***h move. So could you just get in there?'"

Catch Schaub's comments int he video below:

Dana White said that he had some matters backstage to attend to and that was why he was not present in the octagon when the results of the main event were being announced.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard