Brendan Schaub suggests Tyron Woodley vs. Kevin Lee at 165lbs in Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC

Brendan Schaub has suggested Tyron Woodley should attempt to get his career back on track by facing another former UFC star.

With his most recent loss, Tyron Woodley has fallen to 0-2 in the boxing ring. The former UFC welterweight champion was knocked out this past weekend after Jake Paul landed a vicious overhand right in their rematch.

Tyron Woodley's future is unclear, but former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has an idea.

During an episode of his Below The Belt podcast, 'Big Brown' suggested that Woodley should fight Kevin Lee at 165 pounds in Eagle FC, the promotion owned by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"It's the worst case for Woodley because you're 0 for your last six. You're a free agent. The UFC's not going to re-sign them. As far as Bellator, I think they passed on them. So maybe there's a PFL move there. Khabib has his organization popping up; he created a 165 division. Woodley versus Kevin Lee would be pretty f*****g fire, I'm down for that at 165 pounds. That would be fun."

Le'Veon Bell responds to Tyron Woodley's accusation of "clout chasing"

Tyron Woodley has not booked any future fights but instead has been feuding on Twitter with NFL free agent running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell claimed that Jake Paul was fighting people with no boxing talent, which offended 'The Chosen One'.

Woodley accused Bell of "clout chasing," believing that the NFL star is trying to gain fame off of Paul's recent success. However, in a tweet, the NFL star assured the former UFC champ that he plans on giving the money he would earn from a potential fight with Paul to charity.

"Any revenue I would make for the fight I would donate to charity... Every single dollar! Since people who can't box like YOU think I'm in it for the money. lol, it's not about the money, it's about me doing what you couldn't do. I don't need you to pocket a dime, I already got 'a bag'..😉"

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell Tyron T-Wood Woodley @TWooodley So you coat tailing. I get it. See a person courageous enough to go into battle, and use that to try to throw your name in there for a bag. Without making that walk. That's defined as clout chasing. Surprising from you twitter.com/leveonbell/sta… So you coat tailing. I get it. See a person courageous enough to go into battle, and use that to try to throw your name in there for a bag. Without making that walk. That's defined as clout chasing. Surprising from you twitter.com/leveonbell/sta… any revenue I would make for the fight I would donate to charity…every single dollar! since ppl who can’t box like YOU think i’m in it for money…lol it’s not about money, it’s about me doin what you couldn’t do … I don’t need to pocket a dime, I already got “a bag” .. 😉 twitter.com/twooodley/stat… any revenue I would make for the fight I would donate to charity…every single dollar! since ppl who can’t box like YOU think i’m in it for money…lol it’s not about money, it’s about me doin what you couldn’t do … I don’t need to pocket a dime, I already got “a bag” .. 😉 twitter.com/twooodley/stat…

