"Dude been trying to stay relevant since his special absolutely bombed" - Fans take jabs at Brendan Schaub after his rage-filled Instagram rant at Dana White 

MMA fans sided with Dana White after retired heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub took umbrage at the UFC president's abashing remarks directed toward him. White maligned the former UFC fighter for stating that the UFC 279 card revamp was premeditated by the company.

Brendan Schaub retaliated against the UFC head honcho's malign in an explosive rant as he unleashed his wrath on Instagram.

"You put on a pair of designer jeans and some “hip sneakers” and think you’re cool. You’re still a dork with a frat bro vocabulary. Calling me and numerous people “dummy” “dumba**” “f*cking idiot” cause we have questions about “the chaos” at UFC279? Also, no one is talking about *gate tickets,* I was referring to *pay per view buys* and how UFC 279 was *trending*… which you don’t release to the public, but will say “it went F*ckin great bros!”

He continued the lengthy post by writing:

''Sorry, we just don’t buy what you’re telling us after lying numerous times but the sheep media you pick to attend events don’t have the balls to call you out. Just in the recent press conference you were caught lying about extra compensation to the fighters. You need a reality check. You’re surrounded by “Yes men.” You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon. Every move you make is a copy cat of that dude. Only thing you have in common is you’re both on steroids and dress like as**oles.''

Brendan Schaub and Dana White's estranged relationship is well-known in the MMA community. Fight fans came to the defense of White in the comments section and lambasted Schaub's claim. One fan deemed it to be the fighter-turned-comedian's attempt to stay relevant:

"Crybaby Schaub at it again, dude been trying to stay relevant since his special absolutely bombed. Was hilarious when he was booed off stage at Albuquerque.''

Another fan discerned the irony in the spout:

''Did you actually bring up the fact he talks like a frat boy. Talk about the pot calling the kettle back."

Check out some of the best fan reactions under Brendan Schaub's rant below:

Fans take jabs at Brendan Schaub after his rage-filled Instagram rant at Dana White

Brendan Schaub details lesser known facts from Nate Diaz and Dana White fight story

Ahead of his final fight under the UFC banner, Nate Diaz sat down with ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto in a one-on-one interview. Fight fans were left wanting more when the Stockton native narrated how he once got into a fight with UFC President Dana White.

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub detailed lesser known details from the altercation on The Fighter and The Kid podcast alongside Bryan Callen:

"When we get to the end of The Ultimate Fighter, when you get out of the house, Dana takes you to a nightclub. Nate was a coach with Gilbert Melendez. Nate shows up at the club and Dana is there drinking. And Dana goes," Whatsup motherfu**er?'' to Nate Diaz. Now I know dealing with Nate that you cannot talk to him like that."

Schaub added:

"Nate goes."What the fu** is up is you need to pay me more. I need big name fights". Nate gets in his face, and they had to be seperated because Nate was going to twist his fuc**ing neck."

Watch the clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew