Brendan Schaub urges UFC to stop holding Nate Diaz "hostage", advises them to invest in Michael Chandler

Brendan Schaub recently offered his take on Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz's respective futures in the promotion. He argued in favor of setting up a fight between the two to help Chandler garner more popularity among the fans while Diaz finally fights out his contract.

'Big Brown' recently discussed the next steps for Chandler and Diaz on the latest edition of The Schaub Show. Schaub asserted that a Chandler vs. Diaz bout sometime soon could set the former Bellator champion up perfectly to return against Conor McGregor in early 2023.

He further admitted that Chandler would certainly enter the fight against Diaz as the favorite and could beat McGregor in their potential fight as well. Wins against big names could certainly bolster Chandler's stock, making him a massive draw.

"Dude, I think, if I'm UFC again, invest in [Michael Chandler] because Chandler can fight Nate Diaz. He'd be favored in that fight. Let's say he were to beat Nate Diaz then [Conor McGregor's] coming back early next year, Chandler’s ready to go... But also let Nate do whatever the f**k he wants. Give him a fight so he can get out and do what he wants to do. Give him a fight. Quit holding these guys hostage. It's ridiculous. He clearly wants to fight. He p****d on your office building for God's sake."

Michael Chandler and Nate Diaz's future

Michael Chandler commemorates his electrifying UFC 274 performance

In a recent post on social media, Michael Chandler shared a video of his outing at UFC 274 that took place on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The compilation was created by Project Rock, a page jointly handled by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and popular sports and fitness apparel brand Under Armor.

Chandler's post on Instagram

"Consistent sacrifices will eventually produce results, you just still have to be standing there when they do. What an awesome recap by [Project Rock] See you at the top!"

The video documented his stunning KO of Tony Ferguson within 20 seconds of the start of the second round. It also displayed reactions from some of the biggest names in the sport, including Kamaru Usman, Aljamain Sterling, Gilbert Burns, Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Mackenzie Dern.

