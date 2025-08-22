"Brian looks DEAD" - Fans react to Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling moving to catchweight after weight-cut drama ahead of UFC Shanghai

Brian Ortega missed weight ahead of UFC Shanghai. With that, his co-main event fight against Aljamain Sterling was officially moved to a catchweight bout.The drama started when reports surfaced that Ortega had been hospitalized. The rumors raised fears that the fight was off. Instead, the promotion worked out a late change, and the matchup now moves forward at lightweight.Fans online reacted strongly to Ortega’s appearance on the scales, with many suggesting the former featherweight title challenger should finally commit to competing at a higher division.Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to Ortega's weight cut, with one fan writing:&quot;Brian looks DEAD. Really needs to move up after this fight.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;He doesn't look ready for a match. I am just worried.&quot;&quot;Betting the house on Sterling.&quot;&quot;Who thought it was a good idea for Ortega to fight. He looks dead, and he’s not even cut much weight.&quot;&quot;Bro, don’t let this fight go through. Real sh*,t Ortega does not look good.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Brian Ortega's fight against Aljamain Sterling moving to catchweight. [Screenshots courtesy: @UFC_Asia and @SpinninBackfist on X]Sterling, who was supposed to make his third appearance since moving up from bantamweight, appeared in far better shape and is entering this contest with less strain from the cut.Brian Ortega and his history of weight misses and other problemsBrian Ortega’s UFC career has been repeatedly interrupted by weight issues and fight cancellations. Most recently at UFC Shanghai, his co-main event against Aljamain Sterling was shifted to a catchweight.A year earlier at UFC 303, Ortega stepped in on short notice to face Diego Lopes but struggled badly with the cut. The fight was moved to lightweight. However, he later withdrew on fight day, citing illness after failing to get below 151 pounds.Earlier in his career, Ortega was forced out of a 2019 main event with Chan Sung Jung due to injury, and his submission win over Mike De La Torre was overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for drostanolone.