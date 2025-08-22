  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Brian looks DEAD" - Fans react to Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling moving to catchweight after weight-cut drama ahead of UFC Shanghai

"Brian looks DEAD" - Fans react to Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling moving to catchweight after weight-cut drama ahead of UFC Shanghai

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Aug 22, 2025 03:23 GMT
Fans react to Brian Ortega
Fans react to Brian Ortega's fight against Aljamain Sterling moving to catchweight. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Brian Ortega missed weight ahead of UFC Shanghai. With that, his co-main event fight against Aljamain Sterling was officially moved to a catchweight bout.

Ad

The drama started when reports surfaced that Ortega had been hospitalized. The rumors raised fears that the fight was off. Instead, the promotion worked out a late change, and the matchup now moves forward at lightweight.

Fans online reacted strongly to Ortega’s appearance on the scales, with many suggesting the former featherweight title challenger should finally commit to competing at a higher division.

Check out the X post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fans took to X to react to Ortega's weight cut, with one fan writing:

"Brian looks DEAD. Really needs to move up after this fight."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"He doesn't look ready for a match. I am just worried."
"Betting the house on Sterling."
"Who thought it was a good idea for Ortega to fight. He looks dead, and he’s not even cut much weight."
Ad
"Bro, don’t let this fight go through. Real sh*,t Ortega does not look good."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Brian Ortega&#039;s fight against Aljamain Sterling moving to catchweight. [Screenshots courtesy: @UFC_Asia and @SpinninBackfist on X]
Fans react to Brian Ortega's fight against Aljamain Sterling moving to catchweight. [Screenshots courtesy: @UFC_Asia and @SpinninBackfist on X]

Sterling, who was supposed to make his third appearance since moving up from bantamweight, appeared in far better shape and is entering this contest with less strain from the cut.

Ad

Brian Ortega and his history of weight misses and other problems

Brian Ortega’s UFC career has been repeatedly interrupted by weight issues and fight cancellations. Most recently at UFC Shanghai, his co-main event against Aljamain Sterling was shifted to a catchweight.

A year earlier at UFC 303, Ortega stepped in on short notice to face Diego Lopes but struggled badly with the cut. The fight was moved to lightweight. However, he later withdrew on fight day, citing illness after failing to get below 151 pounds.

Earlier in his career, Ortega was forced out of a 2019 main event with Chan Sung Jung due to injury, and his submission win over Mike De La Torre was overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for drostanolone.

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications