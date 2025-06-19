Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki is in the books. The boxing event took place at the Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan on June 19, and featured several entertaining bouts.

In the main event, reigning WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. defended his title against Jin Sasaki, who was a local favorite hoping to celebrate a championship win with his fellow countrymen.

In the fight, Norman Jr. put on an incredible masterclass performance that saw him drop Sasaki twice in the opening round. The 23-year-old managed to regroup and remain in the fight, but was unable to shift momentum into his favor.

Despite Sasaki's best efforts, he was clearly no match for Norman Jr., who continued to impose his will on the challenger. In the fifth round, 'The Assassin II' dropped the Hachioji native with a devastating left hook, that saw his head bounce off the canvas, to earn a knockout win.

It was a scary scene as Sasaki was taken out on a stretcher as Norman Jr. celebrated his successful WBO welterweight title defense.

With the win, Norman Jr. improves his unbeaten professional boxing record to 28-0 (2 NC).

Check out the clip of Brian Norman Jr.'s knockout over Jin Sasaki below:

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki: Undercard results

In the co-headlining bout, Sora Tanaka defeated Takeru Kobata via fourth-round TKO, to improve his unbeaten professional boxing record to 4-0. With the win, Tanaka captured the OPBF welterweight championship.

Reiya Abe and Yuya Oku went the distance in featherweight action, which saw Abe earn a unanimous decision after a fairly one-sided fight.

Thanongsak Simsri and Cristian Araneta also went the distance in their flyweight clash. Simsri earned a split-decision win to become the new IBF junior flyweight champion after the judges scored the bout 115-112, 113-114, and 116-111 in his favor.

Check out the Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki full results below.

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Jin Sasaki: Full results

Main event: Welterweight - Brian Norman Jr. (c) def. Jin Sasaki via fifth-round KO

Co-main event: Welterweight - Sora Tanaka def. Takeru Kobata via third-round TKO (OPBF welterweight championship)

Featherweight - Reiya Abe def. Yuya Oku via unanimous decision

Light flyweight - Thanongsak Simsri def. Cristian Araneta via split decision (IBF light flyweight championship)

