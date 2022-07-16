Brian Ortega girlfriend: Who is she and does she compete in MMA?

Brian Ortega is dating Tracy Cortez, a female MMA fighter who is currently competing within the UFC. The 28-year-old is currently 10-1 in her professional MMA career and hasn't been beaten inside the octagon yet.

The two fighters haven't been in a relationship for too long, but they can often be seen on each other's social media accounts. They can also both be seen supporting each other during UFC bouts when either Ortega or Cortez are competing.

Brian Ortega also has two sons, but they are from a previous relationship with his ex-wife. Cortez doesn't have any kids of her own. It can often be difficult for female MMA fighters to start a family while competing in the UFC.

Cortez honed her craft at Invicta FC before joining the UFC, but since her debut against Vanessa Melo, the 28-year-old has been extremely impressive. The Arizona-based fighter also had to come through the Contender Series before joining the organization, beating Mariya Agapova by decision in 2019.

Both fighters boast a sizeable social media following too. Cortez currently has just over half a million followers on Instagram, while her boyfriend, Ortega, has just under one million followers on the same platform.

Cortez also has close to 20,000 followers on TikTok, with the short videos often including appearances from 'T-City'.

Who and when is Brian Ortega fighting next?

'T-City' is scheduled to fight Yair Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 3, later today. Rodriguez poses a serious threat to Ortega. However, both fighters lost their last bout and will be looking to return to winning ways tonight.

Ortega previously got a shot at Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight belt, but couldn't manage to convert the opportunity and lost via unanimous decision after five rounds of fighting. 'El Pantera' also had a high-level opponent, losing to Max Holloway by decision.

Watch 'T-City' speak ahead of the bout here:

It seems Ortega has never had an easy bout since joining the UFC, facing the likes of Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Frankie Edgar within his last four fights in the organization.

Rodriguez's last four bouts haven't been quite as impressive, facing Jeremy Stephens twice, but he did also compete against Chan Sung Jung and Max Holloway - beating The Korean Zombie in round five.

