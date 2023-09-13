UFC flyweight contender Tracy Cortez has been through a rough patch in her personal life over the past few months. After her breakup with then-fiance Brian Ortega earlier this year, rumors about the reasons behind their split ran wild on social media.

A social media post on UFC middleweight Paulo Costa’s Twitter handle fueled the fire of social media speculations. While the MMA community wondered if Costa and Cortez were in a romantic relationship, the 29-year-old fighter has put the speculations to rest.

Ahead of her September 16 showdown against Jasmine Jasudavicious, Tracy Cortez sat down with MMA journalist Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA for a candid interview.

Cortez told Whitelaw that Paulo Costa, his fiance, and Cortez had a laugh together when they learned about the rumors and decided to just ‘run with it’ for fun. Tracy Cortez said:

"Again, I don't know what it is. I don't know what it is. But, for some reason, I can't take a photo with anybody because people will just run with whatever imagine they have in their head. But, I did, I had a good laugh at it. Him [Paulo Costa] and his wife, or fiance, video-chatted me...They called me...I was like, 'Man, you know what?' I said, 'I don't care. Run with it. It's funny. It's bringing people in. Do what you gotta do. But, just let's clear the air once everything settles...It was literally just a picture.'"

Now that Cortez has confirmed the nature of her relationship with Paulo Costa, it is safe to assume that the speculations about their alleged romantic relationship will be put to rest.

Tracy Cortez rooting for Alexa Grasso to defend the UFC flyweight title on September 16

Tracy Cortez is one of the curious observers of the Noche UFC headliner as flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will attempt the first defense of her title against her predecessor Valentina Shevchenko.

Cortez is rooting for Alexa Grasso to beat Shevchenko again, but her support for the champ has nothing to do with the competitive aspect.

Cortez is Mexican-American and she wants a fellow Mexican fighter to hold the belt to make their country proud. She told Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA:

"You know, I'm really, really hoping Alexa wins. I'm going for Alexa. One, because, I think it would be very exciting to keep a new champion. I'm Mexican-American, but my roots run very deep. I'm very proud of me being Mexican. I think it's an honor to have Mexican champion, from Mexico, to hold that belt. So, I'm really rooting for Alexa."

Tracy Cortez will compete against Jasmine Jasudavicius on the preliminary card of Noche UFC. This is Cortez’s first fight in the UFC since she defeated Melissa Gato via unanimous decision at UFC 274 in May 2022.

The 29-year-old will attempt to extend her MMA winning streak to 11 with a potential win over Jasudavicius.