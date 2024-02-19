"Top G sh*t!" - When Brian Ortega seemingly threw "shade" at ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez after break up

UFC featherweight Brian Ortega and UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez dated each other for a while before splitting up last year. The relationship did not appear to end on a good note as the two individuals shared cryptic messages on social media after the break-up.

'T-City' uploaded a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he seemingly took a jibe at the 30-year-old. Ortega shared that he did not fumble the relationship with Cortez but rather, was the one to end it. He wrote:

"Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble, but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass. Top G sh*t!"

Check out Brian Ortega's post below:

Expand Tweet

Cortez took notice of the post and issued a cryptic response of her own, without mentioning Ortega by name. She said:

"Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now. I’m blessed."

Expand Tweet

The MMA world learned about Ortega and Cortez's relationship in 2020. The two were often seen together at events and would share posts with each other on social media. There were even rumors of the two getting engaged on social media.

Expand Tweet

But things eventually did not work out and both fighters removed the pictures from their social media accounts.

What's next for Brian Ortega in the UFC?

Brian Ortega has been out of action for over a year. 'T-City' was last seen in action in July 2022 when he took on Yair Rodriguez in a five-round featherweight clash. Ortega suffered a shoulder injury in the opening round that resulted in Rodriguez being declared the winner by TKO.

In addition to his lack of activity inside the octagon, the 32-year-old has failed to secure a win since October 2020.

That might change soon as 'T-City' is set to return to action soon. He will take on Rodriguez in a rematch at UFC Fight Night 237. The event will take place on Feb. 24 and Arena CDMX in Mexico City will serve as the venue.

The card will be headlined by a rematch between Brandon Royval and Brandon Moreno.