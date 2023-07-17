Brian Ortega issues cryptic one-word reaction amidst UFC career inactivity backlash

It has officially been exactly one year since Brian Ortega last stepped into the octagon and dislocated his shoulder against Yair Rodriguez. 'T-City' has fought thrice since 2018, with just one victory. The No.3-ranked featherweight took to Twitter on Sunday with a one-word post, stating:

"Patience"

Check out Brian Ortega's tweet below:

Fans reacted to the tweet, calling for him to announce his return to the octagon. @FinishesUfc stated:

"Announce a fight man please!!!"

@MrSlinkey3 is looking forward to Ortega's return to the octagon:

"Can't wait for your next fight man, missed seeing you dominate."

@RealDannyBrown proposed a bout between Ortega and No.4-ranked featherweight Arnold Allen:

"Announce Allen fight"

@McDainMMA shared an image of Tony Ferguson looking at his wrist, captioning the post:

"Much longer mate?"

@MikelMiikey falsely claimed that there are no more Mexican champions:

"Yeah sure, no more Mexican champs."

@CenterofReason claimed that Ortega, whose three career losses are against Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Yair Rodriguez, stated:

"Bet you beat everyone ranked above you in the rematch"

@Max_Branningg claimed that Ortega, who tested positive for drostanolone in 2014, needs to start using steroids:

"Low T needs enhancer’s again 😂😂😂"

Check out the best fan responses below:

Brian Ortega responds to Paulo Costa and Tracy Cortez rumors

Paulo Costa recently took to Twitter to share a photo of him with Brian Ortega's ex-fiancee, Tracy Cortez. The following morning, 'T-City' responded to the rumors created by the post, tweeting:

"Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit!"

Cortez caught wind of her ex-fiance's tweet and acknowledged it indirectly via Twitter:

"Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now 😂 😂 I’m blessed 🙏🏽 😌 #MoveWithLove 🫶🏽"

Check out the tweets from Paulo Costa, Brian Ortega, and Tracy Cortez below:

Brian Ortega @BrianTcity Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit!

Tracy Cortez’s ERA @TracyCortezmma I’m blessed 🏽

🫶🏽 Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade nowI’m blessed #MoveWithLove 🫶🏽

Ortega and Cortez have not shared why or when they called off their engagement. However, it is apparent that they are no longer together. Furthermore, while fans assumed that the No.14-ranked women's flyweight may now be with Costa, it is important to note that 'Borrachinha' is in a relationship with Tamara Alves, who also serves as his manager.