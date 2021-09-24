Did Brian Ortega test positive for PEDs?

Brian Ortega tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs after his promotional debut against Mike de la Torre at UFC on Fox 12 on July 26, 2014.

California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster told FOX Sports that Ortega tested positive for the anabolic steroid drostanolone. As a result, 'T-City' was suspended for nine months and fined $2,500. His first-round submission win over de la Torre was also overturned into a no-contest.

Fortunately for Brian Ortega, he was given another opportunity by the UFC despite making a horrible first impression. 'T-City' went on to win six straight, proving he was a talented competitor with or without using PEDs.

Ortega challenged Max Holloway for the title at UFC 231 in December 2018 but suffered the first defeat of his career. He rebounded against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in his next bout at UFC Fight Night 180. He then earned another title opportunity, which will take place on Saturday at UFC 266.

Alexander Volkanovski rips Brian Ortega for past PED use

The issue was brought up by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He called attention to Brian Ortega's past with PEDs during the UFC 266 pre-fight press conference. According to the Australian fighter, he recently learned about Ortega's history with performance enhancers and doesn't condone that kind of behavior.

“I didn’t know about you popping,” Volkanovski said during their intense staredown at the UFC 266 press event. “That s*** don’t sit well with me. You don’t deserve to be here. You’re a f*cking drug cheat.”

It's unclear when exactly Volkanovski learned about Ortega's history with performance enhancers. However, the champ never brought it up during the taping of The Ultimate Fighter season 29.

Volaknovski previously said he believed Ortega was deserving of a title shot, but after learning about his history, the Aussie fighter no longer thinks that's the case. He said:

“To be honest, (he’s) obviously unprofessional. I’ve said it all week. Unprofessional and weakness, you know what I mean? What upsets me the most is (he’s) unprofessional. I put the hard yards in my whole life, especially in this career. That’s how I got this belt. I just see weakness, unprofessional,” Volkanovski continued. Obviously, showing weakness a few years back popping (for PEDs), producing, that sh*t annoys me. It’s unprofessional and I ain’t about that s***.”

