Brian Ortega slams 'decision fighter' Alexander Volkanovski for 'manipulating' judges' decisions in his fights with Max Holloway

Brian Ortega has slammed ‘decision fighter’ Alexander Volkanovski for 'manipulating' judges’ decisions in his fights with Max Holloway.

Brian Ortega, Alexander Volkanovski, and Max Holloway are no strangers to one another. Ortega fought Holloway for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 231 in December 2018. 'T-City' ended up losing to 'Blessed' via fourth-round TKO.

The belt would eventually change hands, however, as Holloway was beaten by Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019. Additionally, Holloway was defeated in the rematch as well, with Volkanovski winning via split decision at UFC 251 in July 2020.

Brian Ortega recently spoke to MMA Weekly regarding his upcoming title fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. 'T-City' will face Volkanovski at UFC 266 on September 25, 2021.

On being asked what he learned from his fight against Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski’s pair of fights against Holloway, Brian Ortega stated:

“Well, I mean, I took things from both sides if you look at it, you know. I look at Max’s – kind of how he kept the same pace and the same routine that he always has. And then I looked at Volkanovski and the different strategies that he did, as in terms of how to win a round, how to manipulate the judges’ right decisions. When it comes to being in there, right, you go in there and how do you win rounds? That’s something that hasn’t been really a big factor for neither Max’s nor my career. We are two people who fight for the finish. And then when you take a guy like Volkanovski who’s a decision fighter, then you go, ‘Okay. This guy is looking for the decision’. If he gets a finish, he’ll take it. But that’s not his go-to.”

“So, the main thing was, alright, study Max. See what he did wrong. What can you take from Volkanovski that you can do to him? And then look at Max and say what did Volkanovski do to him that you don’t wanna do because you’re, in some realm, the same type of mentality where you go in there and you wanna finish guys. We don’t; I don’t play the decision game. I go in there, and I get in your face, and I wanna bang it out and see which man’s will breaks.”

Ortega continued:

“But there’s levels to this game, and you gotta realize you have to dance according to the music. And that’s who you’re fighting, you know. You gotta look at the way they move, the way they fight, and you have to beat the way they fight. Sometimes, it’s possible that you don’t get a finish because you have to fight so smart. It’s such a high-level chess game that you can’t bring that side out of you. That’s why I’ve been looking at other fights outside of my range, talking sh** to other people, and seeing if I can get fights like that.” (*Video courtesy: MMA Weekly; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Brian Ortega stated that he’s taking lessons from his fight against Max Holloway and both fights between Volkanovski and Holloway. Ortega reiterated that while he and 'Blessed' fight to score a stoppage victory, Volkanovski looks to win on the judges’ scorecards.

Brian Ortega will have his second shot at UFC gold when he faces Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266

Max Holloway (left); Alexander Volkanovski (right)

Brian Ortega was unable to capture UFC gold when he faced then-UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway in 2018. 'T-City' returned to the octagon with a unanimous decision win over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie in October 2020.

Riding high on the momentum of his impressive victory over 'The Korean Zombie', Brian Ortega was accorded his second shot at UFC gold. 'T-City' will fight reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

The Brian Ortega vs. Alexander Volkanovski matchup was initially booked for UFC 260 in March 2021, but Volkanovski contracted COVID-19. The fight was then postponed, with Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski serving as rival coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 29.

Their rivalry reached a crescendo on the show, and they’re now set to clash inside the octagon with the coveted UFC featherweight title at stake.

